Fan shot, killed as football match descends into chaos in Tharaka Nithi

A football fan was shot dead after violence erupted during a local tournament match at Matakiri Primary School grounds in Tharaka South Sub-County, Tharaka Nithi County.

The incident occurred on Sunday night during a Conference League fixture between UNESCO FC and Embu Prisons Green Berets.

According to police, tensions flared after UNESCO supporters disputed a refereeing decision in which they believed their team had scored, while Embu Prisons Green Berets had already taken a 2-0 lead.

The match was abandoned as angry fans allegedly began pelting stones at players and security officers.

Police said one armed officer became surrounded by the crowd and initially fired three warning shots into the air in an attempt to disperse the mob.

When the crowd allegedly failed to retreat, the officer fired at the crowd, fatally injuring 29-year-old Denis Mutembei, who sustained a gunshot wound to the right side of the ribs with the bullet exiting through the abdomen.

The shooting triggered further chaos, forcing police officers, prison officers, players and some supporters to seek refuge inside a classroom, where they locked themselves in until reinforcement officers arrived.

A multi-agency security team comprising officers from Nkondi Police Station, the Tharaka South Sub-county Police Command, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Administration Police Service, Kenya Prisons officers from Marimanti and additional reinforcements from Tharaka North responded to the scene and rescued those trapped.

Several police officers and civilians were injured during the unrest.

Three civilian players were also injured.

The scene was processed by investigators, and the officer who discharged the firearm was arrested. Police recovered and retained his G3 rifle, another G3 rifle issued to a fellow officer, and two spent 7.62mm cartridges as exhibits to assist with investigations.

The body of the deceased was removed for a post-mortem examination as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting continue.