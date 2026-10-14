Five Arrested as Police Recover Dozens of Suspected Stolen Phones in Nairobi, Thika

Police have arrested five suspects and recovered dozens of mobile phones and other electronic devices believed to be stolen in separate operations targeting phone theft in Nairobi and Thika.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed swift police responses to phone-snatching incidents and an intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected stolen-electronics racket.

In the first incident, a motorist travelling along Limuru Road near Muthaiga Mini Market Roundabout was robbed of an iPhone 15 Pro Max while making a phone call during afternoon traffic congestion.

The suspect, identified as Kelvin Mwangi Gachuru, allegedly snatched the phone through the vehicle window and fled.

However, the motorist immediately got out of the vehicle and pursued the suspect. Police officers on patrol witnessed the incident and joined the chase, leading to Gachuru’s arrest.

The stolen phone was recovered, and the suspect was taken to Gigiri Police Station for processing pending arraignment.

In a separate incident along Komarock, police officers on foot patrol arrested two suspects accused of snatching a mobile phone from a female passenger travelling in a matatu.

According to the DCI, officers spotted three suspects riding a motorcycle, registration number KMGZ 673P, as they allegedly snatched the passenger’s phone.

The officers pursued the suspects, arresting Kevin Musyoka and Deric Odhiambo, while their third accomplice escaped with the stolen device.

Police subsequently conducted a follow-up operation after the two arrested suspects led officers to a house in the Superloaf area of Mowlem, believed to belong to their accomplice.

The raid resulted in the arrest of the third suspect, identified as Austine Mwangi. Officers also recovered the snatched phone and four other mobile phones.

Meanwhile, detectives in Thika Town arrested another suspect during an intelligence-led operation targeting a suspected stolen-electronics racket.

The operation followed reports that individuals were tampering with International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers of stolen phones.

Detectives raided a room on the eighth floor of Aliza Plaza, where they arrested Elvis Thuita Gitau.

A search of the premises led to the recovery of 57 assorted mobile phones, two tablets, two laptops and other electronic devices suspected to have been stolen.

“The five suspects are in police custody undergoing processing pending arraignment,” the DCI said.