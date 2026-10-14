PS Omollo links security to infrastructure development ahead of Mashujaa Day

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo Tuesday called for sustained investment in security and infrastructure, saying peace and stability are essential to economic growth in previously insecurity-prone areas.

Speaking during the opening of the Mashujaa Day Thematic Week in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, Dr. Omollo said improved security enables businesses to thrive, communities to resume productive activities and public infrastructure projects to deliver lasting economic benefits.

The thematic week precedes the national Mashujaa Day celebrations scheduled for October 20, 2026, in Eldoret.

Omollo cited improving security in the North Rift, where communities are gradually returning to normal life, children are resuming schooling and markets are reopening.

He said the gains demonstrate the relationship between security, livelihoods and economic development, urging continued collaboration to sustain peace and create an enabling environment for investment.

He also highlighted ongoing road infrastructure projects in the Kerio Valley, including the Kilang’ata-Tot-Kopasi and Barpello-Tot-Sigor-Marich corridors.

The roads are expected to improve connectivity, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and link communities to markets and essential services.

Omollo said infrastructure development must be accompanied by effective security measures to ensure public investments stimulate commerce, expand economic opportunities and improve living standards.

On police reforms, Omollo underscored the need to strengthen the National Police Service through recruitment, improved officer welfare, enhanced training, modern equipment and technology.

He said a professional, well-equipped and motivated police service was essential to effective security operations and public confidence.

“Reforms at all levels are key for the police to be able to meet the societal demands,” he said.

During a public engagement, residents raised concerns about insecurity in Langas Ward, Eldoret, citing robberies, house break-ins and physical attacks.

Omollo called for closer cooperation among police officers, local institutions, landlords and residents to address the reported incidents.

He emphasised timely information sharing, community participation and collaboration across the justice system, saying these were critical to preventing crime and ensuring reported cases were handled effectively.

The discussions also addressed gender-based violence and femicide, with participants calling for accountability, timely investigations, proper handling of criminal cases and increased community awareness.

They further highlighted the need to tackle social and economic challenges that heighten vulnerability while improving access to support services for affected individuals.

Omollo said sustainable development depended on creating a safe environment where people could live, work, learn and invest without fear. He urged residents to work closely with security agencies to identify and address threats to public safety.

The Mashujaa Day Thematic Week is also highlighting the contribution of sports to national development, particularly through talent development, job creation and local economic activity.

Facilities such as Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Kapseret Stadium and Kamariny Stadium were cited as examples of the role sports infrastructure can play in supporting athletes and creating opportunities for surrounding communities.

The week’s activities form part of the preparations for the October 20 national celebrations, which will showcase development initiatives, bring public services closer to citizens and recognise the contributions of individuals and communities to national progress.

The launch was attended by Deputy Inspector-General of Police Eliud Lagat, Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, National Celebrations Thematic Committee chair Dennis Itumbi and Government Spokesperson Charles Owino, among other dignitaries and members of the public.