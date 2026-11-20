Detectives arrested four suspects in connection with a vicious attack on Trans Nzoia-based blogger Amos Masika Boaz, a.k.a Hammer Hammer, whose vehicle was torched before he was hacked several times in a chilling night-time assault.

Masika is also a communication officer at the office of area governor George Natembeya.

The attack occurred on the night of November 16, 2026, at Orombe Farm in Trans Nzoia East Sub-County.

According to police, Masika had barely driven into his compound when two masked assailants, armed with machetes, descended on him. In a brutal assault, they dragged him out of his silver Honda, before dousing the vehicle with petrol and setting it ablaze.

Not done yet, the attackers turned their machetes on him, inflicting multiple cuts to his head, hands and legs, leaving him bleeding profusely.

He was rushed to Reale Hospital in Kitale before being referred to Eldoret for specialised treatment.

A painstaking investigation and coordinated manhunt involving detectives from the Operations Support Unit (OSU), Trans Nzoia East, Trans Nzoia West and Kiminini eventually led to the arrest of four suspects in Kiminini Town.

The suspects are Kennedy Nyongesa Ochieng, who is the gang leader, Dan Wakoli Chilungu, Brian Odhiambo Odongo and Hassan Wekesa.

They are in custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment.

While the motive behind the attack remains under investigation, detectives are pursuing all possible leads to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and bring every individual involved to justice.

The DCI reiterated that violence, intimidation and wanton destruction of property have no place in our society. Political differences or personal grievances, however deep, must never become a licence for violence, and must be addressed through lawful channels.

Police said they are investigating and pursuing more suspects in the incident whose motive seems to be political.

Natembeya said the act was a calculated act of intimidation.

“It was planned in Sikhendu during a tournament linked to a county politician. The bodyguard to the politician formed part of the network that monitored his movements. When neighbours tried to intervene, the same bodyguard fired into the air to disperse them,” said Natembeya.

The bodyguard has so far recorded a statement.

“We already know those who financed this attack. Their identities are not in doubt.

I acknowledge the work done by the DCI so far. I now direct the county CCIO and CPC to complete this investigation with strict professionalism and absolute impartiality. There must be no political interference, no selective justice, and no protection for anyone connected to the plot,” he added.

Natembeya claimed some of those arrested are already claiming they enjoy protection and will face no consequences.

“Let it be clear; no one is above the law. Political connections will not shield criminals. Every individual involved in planning, financing, or executing this attack will be held fully accountable.

The public is watching. Justice will not be compromised.”