Saudi Arabia’s tallest skyscraper, the headquarters of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck in a Houthi attack in the latest in a series of strikes on the Gulf state, Riyadh said.

A Houthi attack on the 80-storey PIF Tower in the city’s financial centre caused material damage to several floors and nearby buildings, Saudi Arabia’s civil defence said.

No injuries were reported, state news agency SPA said.

The Houthis said they had targeted Riyadh’s financial centre twice on Thursday – at dawn and again in the evening.

They also said they had attacked King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Khamis Mushait airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, and SADAF Petrochemical Company in Jubail in Saudi’s Eastern Province.

There was no immediate Saudi confirmation of these attacks.

The kingdom’s foreign ministry said it reserved the right to take “all necessary measures” to defend its sovereignty and protect citizens and national assets following the Houthi attack.

The strike blew ⁠out windows across seven to eight floors of the tower, bending sections of its metal facade.

It was the second time in less than two weeks that a Houthi attack damaged a landmark in the city’s financial district, following a strike on state oil company Aramco’s building on 8 November.

The district was closed to visitors following the attack.

Three sources familiar with the matter said the building had been struck by a Houthi missile.

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis said it had “dealt with a missile threat” launched towards Riyadh and that debris had landed.

The Houthis issued no immediate statement on the strike.

The militant group has been striking Saudi airports and oil infrastructure since Yemen’s civil war boiled over again in July amid the US-Iran war.

The group has seized swathes of territory in Yemen from the Saudi-backed government, forcing a major retreat at the weekend.

In Yemen, airstrikes killed a total of 15 people in the port city of Mokha and in Taiz province on Thursday, a Houthi-run health ministry spokesperson said.

He said that a strike on a rest stop in Mokha killed 10 people and wounded nine others, while another in Taiz province targeted workers repairing a road, leaving five dead and five others wounded.

The spokesperson said the attacks were carried out by the Saudi-backed forces.

It came as the Israeli military launched strikes in Lebanon on Thursday, saying it was targeting Hezbollah efforts to rebuild its forces.

Also on Thursday, Iran said two supertankers carrying over four million barrels of crude oil caught fire after striking mines in the Strait of Hormuz.

Over in the US, Senate Republicans rejected legislation directing Donald Trump to end the war in Iran or obtain ‌Congress’ approval to continue it, backing the president weeks after bruising defeats in the midterm elections.

But at a trilateral meeting in China between Mr Trump, Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Thursday, the first-ever sit-down for the leaders of the three countries, there were no signs the US president had secured any agreements from his counterparts to help solve the Iran conflict.

The three leaders released a joint statement after the historic three-way summit in Shenzhen, in which they agreed to increase the production of refined oil products “for the benefit of all nations”, in spite of international sanctions against Russian oil sales.

The Middle East conflict has caused the biggest ever disruption to global oil and gas trade, causing petrol and diesel prices to spike.

The conflict has curbed shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a route that typically carries around a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies and is a key artery for Gulf exports.

By Sky News