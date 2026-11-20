If you’ve been following Kenyan football lately, you know it’s been a rollercoaster. Between tough matches, off-pitch drama, and swirling rumors, the pressure on the Harambee Stars’ technical bench has been immense.

Yesterday, Head Coach Benni McCarthy decided he’d had enough of the speculation. He released a raw, unfiltered statement addressing the Kenyan public, and it’s a lot more than just a standard PR move. It’s a passionate defense of his players, a call-out of the system, and a plea for fans to trust the process.

Here is the breakdown of what McCarthy had to say, and why it matters.

McCarthy kicked things off by addressing the fans directly. He offered a sincere thank you to the packed crowds at Nyayo Stadium and to everyone watching from home. More importantly, he owned up to his own emotions. Following the final whistle of their recent clash, McCarthy admits his reaction was heated and that his points “came across not exactly as intended.”

But he quickly pivoted to the positives. Despite the results, he is bursting with pride over how his squad performed against a South African side ranked 67 places above Kenya in the FIFA rankings—a team that recently made the last 32 of the World Cup. While individual errors cost them goals, McCarthy praised the relentless fighting spirit of his boys.

This is where the statement gets real. McCarthy didn’t hold back on the behind-the-scenes struggles that have been plaguing the camp. He made it crystal clear: this is about player welfare.

He detailed a laundry list of unacceptable conditions: players not being paid by the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) to the point of nearly striking, technical staff going months without salaries, substandard accommodation, meals that didn’t meet nutritional standards, and even a camp where they had no working bus to get to training.

He was careful to clarify: “I am not making excuses.” Instead, he framed it as part of his job description.

“Part of my job is to speak up for the players,” McCarthy wrote. “I want them to thrive, not just survive. When a player is called up for Kenya, he should know he will eat correctly, rest properly, travel with his teammates and receive what he is owed. That’s not a big ask.”

He is putting the FKF on notice. He wants to work with them to fix these issues, not to tear them down, but to give the team the preparation it needs for the future.

McCarthy is a veteran of the game; he knows the fans and content creators will question his tactics and team selection. He welcomes fair criticism and promises to always explain his decisions.

However, he drew a hard line at “irresponsible” and “downright untrue” reporting.

He specifically addressed the recent scandal involving goalkeeping coach Moneeb Josephs, who was accused of making a racist remark toward a content creator. McCarthy unequivocally backed his coach. He pointed out that Moneeb denies it, players on the bench have publicly disputed the content creator’s story, and that both he and Moneeb grew up under apartheid in South Africa.

“We know the harm racism causes, and we take any allegation like this very seriously,” he stated. “That is exactly why it should never be reported carelessly and without foundation.”

So, where does this leave the Harambee Stars? McCarthy asks the fans to keep the faith.

Because Kenya is a co-host for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, their spot is already guaranteed. This gives McCarthy a unique, pressure-free opportunity to build a squad, experiment with tactics, and let players gain experience against Africa’s best.

Yes, some results along the way will hurt. Yes, there will be growing pains. But McCarthy is playing the long game.

“Judge us when the dust has settled at AFCON 2027,” he challenged the fans. “I believe this team will make you proud.”

Benni McCarthy isn’t just coaching a football team; he’s trying to drag the entire infrastructure of Kenyan football up a level. He’s fighting for players to get paid, for decent hotels, and for fair media coverage.

Whether you agree with his tactics or not, you have to respect a coach who is willing to put his neck on the line to protect his locker room. The road to 2027 is long, but if McCarthy gets half of what he’s asking for, the Harambee Stars might just be a force to be reckoned with