Hitayezu completes back-to-back KAGC, wins with NCBA Kisii Open victory

Rwanda’s Jean D’Amour Hitayezu continued his impressive 2026 campaign with a victory at the NCBA Kisii Open “Shabana Trophy”, securing his fourth title in the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) Series this season.

The Vet Lab Sports Club golfer carded rounds of 71, 68 and 72 for a three-round total of 211, two under par, to clinch the title by one shot at Kisii Sports Club. The victory came just a week after his triumph at the NCBA Manchester Salver at Eldoret Club, marking back-to-back KAGC wins.

Hitayezu’s latest success adds to his victories at the NCBA Gold Fields Trophy in June and the NCBA Coast Open “Barry Cup” in July.

The Kisii triumph also propelled him from sixth to fourth in the 2026 KAGC Player Ranking, where he now sits on 974.50 points from 13 events, behind Jay Sandhu, John Kamaisi and Elvis Muigua.

“I am incredibly happy and grateful to have won the NCBA Shabana Trophy. It has been three memorable days of competition, and I am proud of the way I stayed focused and trusted my game throughout the championship. The second round was particularly important in putting me in a strong position heading into the final day. I would like to thank NCBA, the KGU and Eldoret Club for putting together such a wonderful tournament, as well as everyone who supported and encouraged me along the way. This victory means a lot to me, and I look forward to building on this achievement,” said Hitayezu.

Amos Odongo of Golf Park Golf Club and host-club golfer Geoffrey Karioki finished joint runners-up on 213, level par, with Karioki emerging as the leading Kisii Sports Club player.

Isaac Makokha of Kenya Railway Golf Club and Felix Dusabe of Limuru Country Club shared fourth place on 217, while Cedric Konzolo, Alain Niyonkuru and Elvis Muigua tied for sixth on 221. Eugine Wafula finished ninth on 222, with John Kamaisi rounding off the top 11 on 224.

Ngeera claims North Rift Junior Open title

Meanwhile, junior golf took centre stage at Kitale Club, where Justin Ngeera of Vet Lab Sports Club emerged victorious at the 3rd NCBA North Rift Junior Open.

Ngeera returned rounds of 69, 77 and 77 for a total of 223, six over par, to secure the title by 10 shots ahead of Jemile Gacheru of Kiambu Golf Club, who finished second on 233. Myles Wahome, also of Vet Lab Sports Club, completed the podium with 235.

Peter Gathago of Nakuru Golf Club finished fourth on 242, followed by Jason Kamau of Limuru Country Club on 258. Nandi Bears Club was represented among the leading finishers by Jefferson Yego, who tied for sixth on 261, and Victor Kipkoech, who shared 10th place on 278.

The junior championship brought together boys and girls competing across different age categories over three rounds, providing another platform for young golfers to develop their skills and gain competitive experience.

Keter Triumphs in Nandi as four secure NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale slots

At Nandi Bears Club, John Keter emerged as the overall winner of the NCBA Golf Series mini-qualifier held alongside the Nandi Bears Mug, returning 69 nett off handicap 20.

David Sum finished as the first runner-up on 72 nett, while James Siahi took second runner-up honours on 74 nett. Mike Cheruiyot claimed the gross prize after posting the day’s best gross score of 78 as the four secured their places in the 2026 NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, scheduled for 28 November at Karen Country Club.

The qualification race remains open, with the Kisii Golf Club Mug on Saturday, 21 November, providing the final opportunity for golfers to earn their places in the season-ending championship.