French Film Giant Alain Delon Dies Aged 88

French film legend Alain Delon has died at the age of 88.

The actor was a star of the golden era of French cinema, known for his tough-guy persona on screen in hits including The Samurai and Borsalino.

“He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family,” a statement released to AFP news agency said.

Delon has been in poor health in recent years and become a virtual recluse. More recently, the breakdown of his family had been making headlines in France.

Once described as the most beautiful man in the movies, Delon starred in hits from the 1960s including The Leopard and Rocco and his Brothers.

He stole the hearts of fans whatever role he was playing, from a murderer to a charismatic conman.

From the 1990s, his film appearances grew rare, but he remained a fixture in the celebrity columns.

In total, made almost 90 films during the course of his career.

French President Emmanuel Macron was among those paying tribute to Delon on Sunday, saying the actor “played legendary roles and made the world dream”.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, he added: “Melancholy, popular, secretive, he was more than a star: he was a French monument.”

A statement from his family said: “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father.

Le Parisian newspaper called Delon “a legend of the cinema”, while Liberation described him as “a leading figure of cinema, symbol of shadowy masculinity, the actor with crazy charisma”.

Delon’s last major public appearance was to receive an honorary Palme d’or at the Cannes film festival in May 2019.

At the event, he made an emotional speech in which he appeared to bid farewell to cinema.

“It’s a bit of a posthumous tribute, but from my lifetime,” he had said. “I am going to leave, but I won’t leave without thanking you.”

For decades, the French public have followed the ins and outs of Delon’s prolific career and equally prolific love life, via Paris-Match and other magazines.

His colourful personal life regularly made the front pages as he charmed and seduced his way around Europe at the height of his fame.

But he also faced criticism. Some disapproved of his support for Jean-Marie Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, who championed the death penalty and opposed same-sex marriage.

His relationship with women also caused controversy and led to claims of misogyny.

More recently, the breakdown of his family had been making headlines in France.

The actor had three children – two sons and a daughter – by two different women, and a third son unacknowledged and now dead.

In recent years, his surviving children have been laying bare their mutual grievances before the media in a series of insults, accusations, lawsuits and secret recordings.

It included disagreements over his medical treatment, following his stroke in 2019.

Another row involved Hiromi Rollin, Delon’s former housekeeper.

Delon’s children ejected her last year, but she subsequently filed a suit against them for endangering Delon’s life by refusing him medicines.

In April this year, a judge placed Delon under “reinforced curatorship”, meaning he no longer had full freedom to manage his assets.

Delon also made headlines in February of this year when French police seized 72 firearms and 3,000 rounds of ammunition from his home. Prosecutors said he did not have a gun licence.

A shooting range was also found at his Douchy-Montcorbon mansion.

