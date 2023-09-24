French Rapper MHD Sentenced To 12 Years In Prison For Murder

French rapper MHD, born Mohamed Sylla, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for his involvement in the murder of 23-year-old Loic K in Paris in 2018.

The verdict was delivered by a court in the capital city, which found the 29-year-old artist guilty of participating in the gang-related killing.

The tragic incident involved MHD’s Mercedes striking the victim, Loic K, before he was assaulted and fatally stabbed by a group of approximately 12 individuals. MHD, renowned for his fusion of trap and West African music, known as “Afro trap,” consistently maintained his innocence throughout the trial, pleading not guilty to the charges.

Addressing the packed court in Paris, MHD asserted, “From the beginning, I have maintained my innocence in this case, and I will continue to maintain my innocence.” He contended that he was not present at the murder scene and that the case against him relied on unfounded rumors.

However, a local resident captured the incident on video from his window, promptly identifying the car involved as MHD’s. Other witnesses corroborated the identification, citing his distinctive haircut and clothing.

Five of MHD’s co-defendants were also sentenced to prison, with terms ranging from 10 to 18 years. Meanwhile, three other individuals were acquitted of their involvement in the crime.

As of now, it remains unclear whether those sentenced to prison plan to appeal the court’s decision.

Before his career in music, MHD worked as a pizza delivery driver in Paris. He gained a significant following on social media and is credited with pioneering the “Afro trap” genre.

