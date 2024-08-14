Fuel Prices Remain Unchanged in Latest Review

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has announced new fuel prices for period beginning August 15 to September 14.

Super Petrol will staring midnight retail at Sh188.84, Diesel at Sh171.60 and Kerosene at Sh161.75 in Nairobi.

“In accordance with Section 101(y) of the Petroleum Act 2019 and Legal Notice No.192 of 2022, we have calculated the maximum retail prices of petroleum products, which will be in force from August 15, 2024, to September 14, 2024,” said EPRA.

