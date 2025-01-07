Gachagua Links Recent Abductions To State-Sanctioned Actions

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has accused the state of being behind recent abductions and alleged extra-judicial killings, labeling them as state-sanctioned actions.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Gachagua condemned the incidents, urging the establishment of an Independent Public Commission of Inquiry to investigate what he termed gross human rights violations.

“I strongly support the call for an Independent Commission of Inquiry. We must uncover the truth behind these atrocities, prosecute those responsible, and ensure such acts are never repeated,” said Gachagua.

He also called on Kenyans to support efforts to assist victims and their families, including counseling for those affected.

“We must counter attempts to instill fear in our people, especially the youth, and safeguard their right to speak truth to power,” he added.

Gachagua, alongside 25 other leaders, issued a joint statement raising concerns about the pattern of abductions and the recent release of four youths—Billy Mwangi, Peter Muteti, Bernard Kavuli, Rony Kiplangat and cartoonist Kibet Bull,

Activist Steve Mbisi remains unaccounted for.

The leaders criticized law enforcement for denying responsibility and failing to act transparently.

“We demand a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances of these abductions and appropriate action against those involved.

However, we are hesitant because the police have demonstrated a lack of impartiality and remain beholden to the executive, despite their constitutional independence,” read the statement.

The group urged President William Ruto and the executive to ensure the immediate release of all abductees.

They also called for an inquiry into the politicization of the police force, criminal attacks targeting Gachagua, the resurgence of state-sponsored gangs, and claims of state capture.

“We urge the National Assembly, Senate, and county assemblies to convene special sessions during their recess to address these abductions and other pressing societal issues,” the leaders stated.

Gachagua emphasized the importance of accountability, saying, “This matter is of great interest to Kenyans and the world. We must get to the bottom of these human rights violations, identify and prosecute those responsible, and ensure this will never happen again.”