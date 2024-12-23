Gaetz paid ‘tens of thousands’ for sex and drugs, ethics report says

Matt Gaetz spent tens of thousands of dollars on sex and drugs while serving as a US congressman, according to a long-awaited report from the House ethics committee.

It follows an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and illicit drug use by Gaetz, who was briefly lined up for a top job in President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

The committee also found evidence that Gaetz, 42, received gifts in excess of permissible amounts in connection to a 2018 trip to the Bahamas.

The former lawmaker has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, saying he is the victim of a smear campaign.

The committee’s report accuses Gaetz of being “uncooperative” throughout its review. It says that he provided minimal documentation, never agreed to a voluntary interview and drew out the process.

Despite a subpoena, he never appeared for his testimony.

The report found that “there is substantial evidence that Representative Gaetz violated House rules and other standards of conduct prohibiting prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favours or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

From 2017 to 2020, Gaetz made payments totalling more than $90,000 (£72,000) to 12 different women “that the Committee determined were likely in connection with sexual activity and/or drug use”, the 42-page report found.

Additionally, the report contains testimony that Gaetz paid for sex with a 17-year-old at a party in 2017, giving her $400 “which she understood to be payment for sex”. Gaetz has denied having sex with a minor.

The Department of Justice also investigated an allegation that he had sex with a minor but ultimately did not file any criminal charges against him.

In a court filing seeking a temporary restraining order ahead of the release, Gaetz accused the ethics committee of trying to exercise its jurisdiction over a private citizen.

Gaetz represented Florida’s first congressional district in the US House of Representatives, having come to power in the same election in 2016 that propelled his ally Trump to the White House the first time.

The former Florida lawmaker was believed to be beyond the reach of the committee when he resigned from Congress last month, following his nomination by Trump to serve as US attorney general – America’s top law enforcement official who heads the Department of Justice.

While it is unusual for the committee to release its findings after a lawmaker leaves public office, the report noted that a “majority” of members found it was in the public-interest to do so in this instance.

An intense debate had erupted over whether or not the report should be released, particularly after Gaetz withdrew his name from consideration for the top justice department role.

He said that he hoped to avoid a “needlessly protracted Washington scuffle”.

Gaetz’s slated role as attorney general was one of those that required the confirmation of US senators, and it did not seem that he had the required support.

The secretive ethics committee had investigated Gaetz on and off since 2021 – not only on the claims about sex and drugs, but also on allegations he accepted bribes and misused campaign funds. In all cases, he strongly denied any wrongdoing.

House Republicans previously blocked Democratic efforts to unveil the results of the report, but two of them later voted to do so, according to CBS.

Responding last week to news that the document would be released after all, Gaetz posted on X: “I was charged with nothing: FULLY EXONERATED. Not even a campaign finance violation. And the people investigating me hated me.”

He added: “Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body.”

Gaetz also wrote: “It’s embarrassing, though not criminal, that I probably partied, womanised, drank and smoked more than I should have earlier in life. I live a different life now.”

