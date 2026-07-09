Giovanni Reyna Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Soccer Player

Giovanni Alejandro Reyna, commonly known as Gio Reyna, is an American professional soccer player who serves as an attacking midfielder.

Born on November 13, 2002, in Sunderland, England, he plays for Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga and represents the United States men’s national team.

The son of former U.S. national team players Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, he comes from a family deeply rooted in soccer.

His father, Claudio, enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe and captained the U.S. team, while his mother, Danielle, competed for the U.S. women’s national team.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Giovanni grew up in a close-knit family that has faced both profound loss and continued athletic success.

His older brother, Jack Egan Reyna, was born in 1999 and passed away in 2012 at the age of 13 after battling brain cancer.

Jack’s death when Gio was nine years old profoundly impacted the family and has remained a significant source of motivation for Gio throughout his life and career.

Reyna has two younger siblings who have also pursued soccer.

His brother, Joah-Mikel Reyna, has played at the collegiate level, including with the Michigan Wolverines.

His sister, Carolina Reyna, has emerged as a promising young talent in her own right, representing the United States at youth national team levels, such as the U-15 squad, and playing club soccer.

Also Read: Miles Robinson Siblings: Get to Know Rebecca Robinson

Career

Reyna began his youth career with the academy of New York City FC in his family’s home area of Bedford, New York.

In 2019, he made the bold move to join Borussia Dortmund’s academy in Germany, following in the footsteps of his father’s European playing days.

He quickly rose through the ranks and made his first-team debut for Dortmund in 2020.

That same year, he became the youngest scorer in DFB-Pokal history and later contributed to the team’s successes.

He has since had loan spells, including at Nottingham Forest, before transferring to Borussia Mönchengladbach in 2025.

On the international stage, Reyna progressed through U.S. youth teams before debuting for the senior national team in November 2020.

He has become a key player for the United States, known for his creativity, passing range, and ability to influence games in attacking positions.

Accolades

Reyna won the DFB-Pokal with Borussia Dortmund in 2021 and contributed to the team’s Super Cup success.

With the U.S. national team, he has secured multiple CONCACAF Nations League titles in 2021, 2023, and 2024, earning recognition as the best player overall in the 2024 edition.

Individually, he was named U.S. Soccer Young Male Player of the Year in 2020 and was shortlisted for the Kopa Trophy, which honors the world’s best young players.