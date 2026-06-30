Girl drowns in swimming pool at Kisii lodge, attendant arrested

Police are investigating the drowning of a 14-year-old girl at a swimming pool in Gucha Sub-County, Kisii County, where a pool attendant was arrested to assist with investigations.

The incident occurred at about 2.40 p.m. on Sunday at Sameta Lodge along the Kisii–Kilgoris Road. A relative told investigators that her cousin suddenly went missing while they were in the pool.

After searching for her, she found the 14-year-old lying at the bottom of the six-foot-deep swimming pool. She raised the alarm, prompting the pool attendant to dive into the water and rescue the girl.

The attendant administered first aid before rushing her to Lenmek Hospital for treatment. She was later referred to Gucha Sub-County Hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police visited and documented the scene as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the drowning began. Police arrested the pool attendant to assist with investigations.

Authorities are seeking to establish whether there was any negligence that may have contributed to the incident.

Elsewhere, a 14-year-old boy was killed after a hippo attacked a group of children who had gone fishing at Lake Mikimba in Magarini Sub-County, Kilifi County.

Police said the incident occurred at about 10 a.m. on Sunday in Siwani Village, Pumwani Sub-location.

The deceased was a Grade Three pupil at Kibaoni Comprehensive School.

According to preliminary investigations, the victim and three other children had gone fishing using a boat on the lake when they were attacked by a hippo.

The other occupants of the boat survived the attack.

The incident was reported prompting officers from Gongoni Police Station, detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Magarini and officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in Malindi to visit the scene.

The boy sustained severe injuries to the head, back and both legs and died at the scene.

Crime scene officers documented the scene before the body was moved to the Malindi Sub-County Hospital mortuary, where it is awaiting a post-mortem examination.

Authorities have launched investigations into the fatal wildlife attack and urged residents to exercise caution while carrying out activities in areas inhabited by hippos.