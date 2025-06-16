Glenn Howerton Siblings: Get to Know Courtney Howerton

Glenn Franklin Howerton III, born on April 13, 1976, in Japan to American parents, is an acclaimed American actor, producer, screenwriter, and director.

The son of Janice and Glenn Franklin Howerton Jr., a decorated fighter pilot, Howerton’s early life was marked by frequent relocations due to his father’s military career, living in places like Arizona, New Mexico, England, South Korea, and eventually Montgomery, Alabama.

Howerton initially considered studying Aerospace Engineering at Auburn University but instead pursued his passion for acting, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the Juilliard School’s Drama Division as part of Group 29 (1996–2000).

He is best known for his role as Dennis Reynolds in the long-running FX/FXX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a series he co-created, writes for, and executive produces.

Siblings

Glenn has one sibling, an older sister named Courtney Howerton.

However, information about Courtney is limited, as she maintains a private life outside the public eye.

Born to the same parents, Janice and Glenn Franklin Howerton Jr., Courtney shared the nomadic childhood that came with their father’s career as a fighter pilot, moving across countries like England and South Korea before settling in Montgomery, Alabama, where both siblings attended Jefferson Davis High School.

Career

Howerton’s career began with his television debut in 2002, playing Corey Howard in the short-lived Fox sitcom That ’80s Show, a spin-off of That ’70s Show.

Though the series lasted only 13 episodes, it marked his entry into the industry.

His breakthrough came in 2005 with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a dark comedy he co-created with Rob McElhenney and Charlie Day.

Playing the narcissistic and volatile Dennis Reynolds, Howerton has been a cornerstone of the show, which became the longest-running live-action American comedy with its fifteenth season in 2021.

He also serves as a writer, executive producer, and occasional director for the series, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

Beyond Sunny, Howerton starred as Jack Griffin in NBC’s A.P. Bio (2018–2021), a comedy about a disgraced Harvard professor teaching high school biology.

His film roles include notable performances in Must Love Dogs (2005), Crank (2006), The Strangers (2008), and the critically acclaimed BlackBerry (2023), where his portrayal of Jim Balsillie earned widespread praise.

Howerton has also taken on recurring roles in shows like The Mindy Project (2012–2017) as Cliff Gilbert, Fargo (2014) as Don Chumph, and voiced Fred Jones in HBO Max’s Velma (2023–2024).

Additionally, he co-hosted The Always Sunny Podcast with McElhenney and Day from 2021 to 2023, further engaging fans with behind-the-scenes discussions.

Accolades

Howerton’s work, particularly with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, has garnered significant recognition, though he has not been heavily decorated with individual awards.

The series itself has been celebrated for its longevity and cultural impact, earning a place in television history as the longest-running live-action American comedy.

Howerton’s performance in BlackBerry (2023) received critical acclaim, with reviewers praising his intense and dynamic portrayal of Jim Balsillie, positioning him as a standout in the film’s ensemble cast at the Berlinale 2023 premiere.