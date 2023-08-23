Governor Irungu Kang’ata Fires All Current Medical Superintendents Pending Suitability Test

In a move aimed at bringing significant reforms to the health sector, Governor Irungu Kang’ata of Murang’a County has taken the decision to dismiss all current medical superintendents in the county pending an internal suitability assessment.

Governor Kang’ata, in a statement released on Tuesday, revealed that his administration is determined to revamp the health sector, with one of the key changes being the implementation of a mandatory test for the selection of medical superintendents.

In light of this decision, the governor instructed all existing medical superintendents to step down from their roles effective September 7.

The chief officer in charge of health will issue a notice inviting applications from doctors interested in acting as medical superintendents within the various hospitals, Kang’ata explained.

The suitability test, as outlined by the governor, will be overseen by a committee in consultation with the office of the county secretary and the County Executive Committee (CEC) Member for Health, Dr. Fredrick Mbugua.

Following the assessment, the three top-performing doctors will undergo an oral examination by a committee to be formed by the chief officer of health and the county secretary. The candidate who proves successful will then be appointed for a renewable one-year term, according to the statement.

“The renewal stage will involve a client satisfaction survey to determine the need for renewal.”

Concurrently, Governor Kang’ata set a one-month deadline for Dr. Mbugua to automate systems across all 157 medical facilities in the county. This directive is aimed at addressing concerns about the availability of medicines in these facilities.

Governor Kang’ata’s statement emphasized, “Dr. Fredrick Mbugua and all other senior officers in that department have one month from today to automate all 157 medical facilities, including dispensaries, health centers, and hospitals. Failure to comply may result in appropriate action taken by the Executive against each individual.”

