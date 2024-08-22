Governor Kawira Mwangaza Holds First Cabinet Meeting After Impeachment Trial

Meru County Governor Kawira Mwangaza, who recently faced an impeachment trial, has conducted her first Cabinet meeting in Meru following the trial. In a Facebook post, Mwangaza confirmed that the meeting focused on advancing key initiatives to address critical issues within the county.

The meeting took place just hours after the embattled County Governor returned to her office on Wednesday morning.

“This afternoon, I was pleased to meet with the Cabinet to discuss and advance key initiatives aimed at tackling the pressing issues facing our county.

Our efforts are centered on implementing practical solutions and driving progress in Meru, with a strong commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all residents. We are united in our mission to achieve sustainable development and meet the needs of the people of Meru. Our priority remains ensuring that our actions are guided by transparency and effective governance,” Mwangaza stated.