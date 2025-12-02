Govt Announces Scholarships for Vulnerable Junior School Learners

The government has announced new scholarships for vulnerable learners joining Junior School in 2026.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, the Ministry of Education — through the State Department for Basic Education — said the Elimu Scholarship will be offered in all 47 counties to needy and vulnerable learners.

According to the ministry, applicants must have scored between “Meeting Expectation” and “Exceeding Expectation” (Achievement Levels 5–8) in the 2025 KJSEA Assessments. This applies to both boys and girls. However, learners with special needs and disabilities will be considered regardless of their achievement level.

Refugee learners living in Kakuma, Kalobeyei and Dadaab camps, and who attended UNHCR-supported schools or nearby public junior schools, are also eligible. Boys must have scored Levels 5–8, while girls qualify from Level 4 (“Approaching Expectation”) and above.

“Only candidates who did the 2025 KJSEA Assessments from public junior schools and camp-based refugee learners from 42 camp-based junior schools, as well as those refugee learners who attended public junior schools in close proximity to the refugee camps in Kakuma, Kalobeyei and Daadab are eligible,” the notice reads.

Eligible learners must come from poor or vulnerable backgrounds, including orphans; those from informal settlements; children of parents with disabilities; learners affected by HIV/AIDS or chronic illnesses; those living in extreme poverty; survivors of abuse or neglect; and children with special needs.

Application forms can be collected from the nearest Sub-County Education Office. Refugee learners can obtain forms from the Camp Manager’s office or UNHCR offices in Kakuma and Dadaab. Forms are also available online on the Ministry of Education website (www.education.go.ke), The Jomo Kenyatta Foundation website (www.jkf.co.ke), or through the online portal: https://scholarship.jkf.co.ke.

Completed forms and supporting documents must be submitted online or to the nearest Sub-County Education Office by December 23, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Refugee learners may submit to either the Sub-County Director of Education or the Camp Manager.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews alongside their parents or guardians. Only candidates who meet all requirements will be considered.

The scholarship will cover school fees, transport, school shopping (School Kit), pocket money, and provide mentorship and psychosocial support for the full three-year period.

The ministry encouraged the public to share the information widely to ensure as many eligible learners as possible benefit.