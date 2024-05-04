Gov’t Warns of Heavy Rainfall Nationwide as Floods Claim 219 Lives

The toll from the relentless heavy rains and subsequent floods sweeping the nation has reached a tragic count of 219 lives lost, Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has said.

In a statement issued on Saturday, CS Kindiki said that within the past 24 hours alone, nine more people succumbed to the floods.

Additionally, the statement revealed that 164 individuals sustained injuries while 72 are currently unaccounted for.

“A total of 41,248 households have been displaced affecting approximately 206,240 people. 115 camps have been set up across 19 Counties hosting 27,856 people. Approximately 223,198 people have been impacted by the heavy rains,” Kindiki said.

Further, Kindiki revealed that a staggering total of 1,967 schools have been impacted by the floods.

Amidst these developments, the government has issued a cautionary advisory regarding persistent heavy to very heavy rainfall, coupled with thunderstorms, forecasted across 33 counties.

The regions anticipated to bear the brunt of these downpours include Nairobi, Nyeri, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Nandi, Bomet, Nakuru, Elgeyo Marakwet, West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, Uasin Gishu, Laikipia, and Narok counties.

Likewise, among the areas expected to be affected are Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma, and Trans Nzoia, as well as Kisumu, Kisii, Nyamira, Migori, Siaya, Homabay, Machakos, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, and Marsabit counties.

Residents in urban locales, low-lying regions, and riparian zones have been duly cautioned about the heightened risk of flooding, while those dwelling in hilly terrain or steep slopes have been alerted to the potential hazards of landslides.

Counties reported to have borne the brunt of floods within the past 24 hours encompass Nairobi, Machakos, Baringo, Nyeri, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Embu, Laikipia, Trans Nzoia, Bomet, Kakamega, Kilifi, Busia, Kajiado, Garissa, and Homabay. Additionally, landslides and mudslides have been documented in West Pokot, Embu, Machakos, Makueni, and Nakuru Counties.

Meanwhile, Kindiki reiterated the government’s caution to residents in the Coastal region regarding the impending Cyclone Hidaya, anticipated to hit by Sunday.

“Despite sunny intervals in the Coast region, Tropical Cyclone Hidaya is forecasted to bring strong winds and large ocean waves mostly in Kwale and Kilifi, with heavy rainfall starting Sunday,” he added.

The government has announced that multi-agency teams comprising personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces, National Youth Service, and humanitarian organizations have been swiftly mobilized to commence rescue operations and deliver vital assistance to the displaced.

“151 Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) are actively engaged in Mai Mahiu, Nakuru County following the mudslide tragedy where 53 deceased persons have been retrieved, 41 of whom have been positively identified and families duly informed. 49 people are still missing. KDF were similarly deployed to Joska, Machakos County on the Athi River bridge. The rescue operation has ended having recorded no fatalities and 59 people rescued,” Kindiki stated.

“National Youth Service (NYS) have also been deployed to reinforce the ongoing search and rescue operations while the National Police Service, National Disaster Operation Managers, Public Health Officers and Ambulance Service Providers are on-site in each of the emergency locations.”