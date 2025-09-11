Gusii Kenya Kwanza brigade defends Governor Arati, MCAs Thursday visit to State House

The Kenya Kwanza Gusii region brigade defended the planned trip Thursday by Kisii Governor Simba Arati and his Ward Reps to State House, Nairobi.

The same leaders, however took a swipe on his Nyamira Governor Amos Nyaribo for what they termed as his “refusal to lead his Ward Reps to see President William Ruto” for development.

Speaking at Egetuki in Bomachoge Chache in Kisii late Wednesday, each of the politicians present spoke of State House visits glowingly saying they provide a good platform for governor’s to negotiate development goodies for their counties.

“Governor Arati has every right to visit the State House and engage with the President on matters affecting his county,” said South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, the group leader.

The governor, Osoro added, is set to benefit from Sh700 million to help in the construction of Nyambera Market in Kisii town.

“He cannot sit in his office and wait for that money to fly by itself from Nairobi to him. He must go out and chase development goodies for his people,” said Osoro.

Kitutu Chache North MP Japhet Nyakundi, also UDA national Treasurer, praised Arati saying he has chosen the best political route.

“We should not politicize development. If this visit brings roads, jobs, or investment to Kisii, let us all welcome it,” he stated.

Bomachoge Chache MP Alfa Miruka and who played host asked those querying the visit to table what they have done for the people.

“Most of those accusing him of political opportunism are hopping from one burial to the other attacking President William Ruto, they are hawking rhetoric and hot air,” he said.

He asked the leaders to rise above party politics and work together for the good of the people.

“Not every visit to State House is about politics or betrayal,” she said.

“Sometimes it’s just about service delivery. Let us allow leaders to do their jobs.”

Nyamira County’s West Mugirango MP Steve Mogaka castigated his Governor Nyaribo for letting his Ward Reps down” in failing to leading them to State House.

“That is the most shameful thing he has done and I want him to know this. This is akin to robbing his people of the development they sorely need,” he said.

Mogaka said Nyaribo has deliberately locked himself out of a vital meeting with the head of State to “argue out his case for his residents”.

Kisii Woman Rep Dorice Aburi said Gusii community stands to gain significantly from aligning with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“This government is focused on development, and the Gusii region must not be left behind,” she said.

Nyamira Women Rep Jerusha Mogaka cited ongoing road construction projects women and youth empowerment programs as key areas where the region has already begun to see tangible results under Ruto’s leadership.

She urged local leaders and residents to avoid divisive politics and focus on unity and development.

Nominated Senator Essy Okenyuri said working with Ruto was deliberate so that the people reap from positive politics.

On Monday, a section of the Kisii County Assembly Ward Reps (MCAs) refuted allegations that they are visiting Ruto was for personal gain.

They said they had been invited by Ruto for a meeting, which will also include their Nyamira counterparts.

They stated that the purpose of the meeting is to discuss and advocate for the fulfillment of the government’s development commitments to the region.