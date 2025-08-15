Harold Perrineau Siblings: All About Bezzo and Malik Summers

Harold Perrineau is an American actor, musician, and producer, celebrated for his performances across film, television, and theater.

Born on August 7, 1963, in Brooklyn, New York, Perrineau has built a remarkable career spanning over three decades.

Known for his ability to embody diverse characters, from the introspective Augustus Hill in Oz to the resilient Michael Dawson in Lost, Perrineau has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

His journey began with a passion for the arts, nurtured through studies at Shenandoah University and the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, though he left before graduating to pursue acting.

Siblings

Harold has two known siblings, namely Malik Summers and a brother referred to as Bezzo.

Malik Summers, his younger brother, has carved out his own niche in the entertainment industry, though not as an actor like Harold.

Instead, Malik has made a name for himself as a costume designer, contributing to high-profile projects such as The Amazing Spider-Man, Gotham, The Punisher, Daredevil, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

His work as a costumer highlights a different facet of the industry, complementing Harold’s on-screen presence with behind-the-scenes artistry.

Despite his success, Malik maintains a low profile, with limited public information about his personal life.

Career

Perrineau began in theater, debuting as Tyrone Jackson in the 1989 stage adaptation of Fame at the Walnut Street Theatre in Philadelphia.

His screen career kicked off with a small role in the 1988 film Shakedown, followed by appearances in television shows like The Cosby Show and Law & Order.

His breakout came in 1995 with the indie film Smoke, where his portrayal of Thomas “Rashid” Cole earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination.

Perrineau’s ability to tackle complex roles shone in Romeo + Juliet (1996) as Mercutio, bringing vibrancy to the Shakespearean character.

He gained widespread recognition as Augustus Hill, the wheelchair-bound narrator of HBO’s Oz (1997–2003), and as Michael Dawson in ABC’s Lost (2004–2010), where his emotional performance resonated with audiences.

Perrineau also portrayed Link in The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions (2003), stepping into the role after a casting change.

His television work includes recurring roles in Sons of Anarchy (2012) as the ruthless Damon Pope, Constantine (2014–2015) as Manny, and Claws (2017–2022) as Dean Simms, a character on the autism spectrum.

Since 2022, he has starred as Sheriff Boyd Stevens in MGM+’s From, showcasing his ability to lead in a horror-mystery series.

Perrineau’s foray into music includes his 2007 single “Stay Strong” and his 2011 album Seeker, with live performances at venues like The Mint in Los Angeles.

His voice acting credits include Blade (2012) and Mafia III (2016), further highlighting his range across mediums.

Accolades

In 1996, Perrineau’s role in Smoke garnered a nomination for the Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Male, marking his emergence as a talent to watch.

His work as part of the ensemble cast of Lost led to a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2006, recognizing the show’s powerful collective impact.

In 2000, Perrineau received an NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as Julian Murch in The Best Man.

His portrayal of Dean Simms in Claws earned him an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, celebrated for its sensitive depiction of a character with autism.

More recently, his leading role in From resulted in a 2022 Saturn Award nomination for Best Actor in a Network or Cable Television Series, underscoring his continued relevance in the industry.