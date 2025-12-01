How Busta Rhymes Increased Net Worth

Close Menu
    Busta Rhymes net worth is estimated at $20 million. Known for his rapid-fire delivery, electrifying stage presence, and unforgettable music videos, Busta Rhymes (born Trevor George Smith Jr.) is one of hip-hop’s most iconic and influential artists. With a career spanning more than three decades, he has earned acclaim, awards, and 11 Grammy nominations—alongside acting roles and worldwide recognition.

    Date of Birth May 20, 1972
    Place of Birth Brooklyn, New York

    Early Life

    Busta Rhymes was born May 20, 1972, in Brooklyn, New York, to Jamaican parents. His childhood included several major relocations—from Brooklyn to Long Island, and even a period living in Liverpool, England. He attended George Westinghouse Career and Technical Education High School, where he shared the halls with future legends The Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z.

    After later relocating back to Long Island, he graduated high school in 1991.

    Leaders of the New School

    Before he became a solo superstar, Busta Rhymes launched his career with the hip-hop group Leaders of the New School in 1990. The group rose to prominence while opening for Public Enemy, and it was PE’s Chuck D who gave him the stage name “Busta Rhymes”, inspired by NFL player George “Busta” Rhymes.

    Busta’s charismatic delivery and Jamaican-influenced style quickly made him the standout member.

    Breakthrough as a Solo Artist

    After the group split in 1992, Busta collaborated with heavyweight artists like:

    • Notorious B.I.G.
    • A Tribe Called Quest
    • KRS-One

    His breakout moment came in 1996 with his debut solo album “The Coming”, which featured the hit single:

    • “Woo Hah!! Got You All in Check”

    The track catapulted him to global fame, establishing him as one of hip-hop’s most original voices.

    Late 1990s Success

    Busta Rhymes followed up with major albums:

    • “When Disaster Strikes…” (1997) — featuring “Fire It Up”
    • “E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front” (1998) — featuring “What’s It Gonna Be?!” with Janet Jackson

    These albums solidified his reputation as a top-tier rapper with unmatched energy and creativity.

    2000s: Multiplatinum Success and Chart-Topping Albums

    The 2000s saw Busta continue his dominance:

    • “Genesis” (2001)
    • “It Ain’t Safe No More” (2002)
    • “The Big Bang” (2006) — his first #1 album on the Billboard 200

    His ability to evolve with the times helped maintain his commercial success across decades.

    2010s and Beyond

    In 2020, after more than a decade, Busta released “Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God.” The project received critical acclaim and reminded hip-hop fans of his unmatched longevity.

    Financial Issues

    In 2014, reports surfaced that Busta owed $789,577 in unpaid taxes—$611,000 from 2008 and $178,000 from 2012. It’s unclear whether these were isolated accounting disputes or part of larger financial challenges, but the rapper has since continued to work and tour actively.

    Acting Career

    Beyond music, Busta Rhymes built an extensive acting résumé, with roles in films such as:

    • Strapped (1993)
    • Higher Learning (1995)
    • Finding Forrester
    • Halloween: Resurrection
    • Breaking Point

    His on-screen charisma translated seamlessly into Hollywood, boosting his visibility and income.

    Personal Life

    Busta Rhymes is the father of six children, born between 1993 and 2006. He is associated with the Five-Percent Nation, a group known for specific philosophical and spiritual beliefs.

    Legal Issues

    Over the years, Busta has faced several legal challenges:

    • 2006 – Arrested for third-degree assault
    • 2007 – Additional assault charge involving a former driver
    • 2007 – Arrested for driving while impaired and lacking a valid license

    These incidents resulted in probation, community service, fines, and court-mandated programs.

    Busta Rhymes net worth is estimated to be $20 million.

     

