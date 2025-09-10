Google Maps is a powerful tool for finding and sharing places. If a shop, business, landmark, or even your home address is missing from the map, you can easily add it. Adding a location helps other people find the place quickly and improves navigation for the community. Here is how do I add a location to Google Maps.

Open Google Maps

Start by opening the Google Maps app on your phone or visiting the Google Maps website on your computer. Make sure you are signed in with your Google account so that your changes can be saved.

Search for the Place First

Before adding a new location, type its name or address in the search bar. Sometimes the place may already exist but is listed under a slightly different name. Checking first avoids creating duplicates.

Select “Add a Missing Place”

If the location is not listed, tap the Menu button (three lines or dots) or right-click on the map in the desktop version. Choose Add a missing place or Add a missing business. This opens a form where you can enter details.

Fill in the Details

Provide accurate information about the place. Enter the name, category (such as restaurant, hospital, or shop), address, phone number, and website if available. Adding as many details as possible makes the location more useful.

Drop a Pin for Accuracy

Drag the map and place the red pin exactly where the location is. This ensures people are directed to the right spot. Accuracy is very important, especially for businesses and landmarks.

Submit and Wait for Approval

After filling out the information, click Submit. Google will review the details before publishing the location. The approval process may take a few hours or days, but you will get a notification when it is live.

Edit or Update Later

If details change, such as opening hours or phone numbers, you can go back to the location on Google Maps and select Suggest an edit. Keeping information up to date helps people rely on it.

