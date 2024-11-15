While Christmas is traditionally a Christian holiday, Japan—a country where Christianity is a minority religion—has embraced the celebration with its own unique flair. Christmas in Japan is less about religious observance and more about spreading joy, enjoying time with loved ones, and creating a cheerful, festive atmosphere. Over the years, the holiday has evolved to include traditions and customs that blend Western influence with Japanese culture, making Christmas in Japan a truly special experience. Below we describe how Japan celebrates Christmas.

Unlike Western countries, where Christmas is often a time for family gatherings, Japan treats Christmas Eve as a romantic occasion, similar to Valentine’s Day. Couples exchange gifts, enjoy romantic dinners, and spend quality time together. Many young Japanese people go on dates and make special plans with their significant others on Christmas Eve, which has become one of the most popular nights of the year for couples.

Restaurants are usually packed on this night, especially those offering special Christmas Eve menus. Fancy hotels and observation decks are also popular spots for romantic celebrations, with many couples booking scenic spots to watch beautiful city views under the holiday lights. While Christmas Day itself is relatively low-key, Christmas Eve has become a highly anticipated evening of romance in Japan.

Christmas Lights and Illuminations

Japan goes all out when it comes to Christmas lights and illuminations, which are some of the most spectacular in the world. Cities across Japan, particularly Tokyo and Osaka, light up with extravagant displays that draw millions of visitors each year. Popular spots like Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills, Omotesando, and Shibuya transform into winter wonderlands with light tunnels, LED displays, and illuminated trees.

Kyoto’s Arashiyama Bamboo Forest is also known for its stunning winter illumination events. The dazzling lights combined with Japan’s traditional architecture and landscapes create an unforgettable experience. These illuminations often stay up through the New Year, allowing people to enjoy the beauty of the lights even after Christmas Day has passed.

The Tradition of Christmas Cake

One of Japan’s most beloved Christmas traditions is the Christmas cake, which has become an iconic symbol of the holiday season. The Japanese Christmas cake is typically a sponge cake covered in whipped cream and topped with fresh strawberries, creating a festive red and white appearance. This dessert is a must-have for Japanese households during the holiday season.

Christmas cakes are often pre-ordered from bakeries, and people will even line up to pick up their cakes on Christmas Eve. Supermarkets and convenience stores also stock Christmas cakes, making them easily accessible. For many, sharing this cake with family or friends is one of the highlights of Christmas, representing joy, happiness, and good fortune.

KFC for Christmas Dinner

One of the most unique aspects of Japan’s Christmas tradition is the popularity of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) as the meal of choice for Christmas dinner. This custom began in the 1970s as part of a highly successful KFC marketing campaign called “Kentucky for Christmas.” Since then, KFC has become the go-to meal for many Japanese people on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.

Many families pre-order KFC meals, which come in special Christmas-themed packages. These meals often include fried chicken, side dishes, cake, and even champagne. The popularity of KFC for Christmas is so immense that people may order their meals weeks in advance to ensure they don’t miss out on this unique holiday tradition.

Gift-Giving and Santa Claus

While gift-giving isn’t as central to Christmas in Japan as it is in Western countries, some families exchange small presents, especially among young children. Santa Claus is a well-known figure in Japanese Christmas celebrations, and children look forward to receiving gifts from “Santa-san” on Christmas morning.

Gift-giving in Japan is often done in a more subtle manner, with an emphasis on thoughtfulness rather than extravagance. Many gifts are small items, such as snacks or toys for children, and they are typically exchanged on Christmas Eve or Christmas morning.

Christmas Markets and Seasonal Events

Over the years, European-style Christmas markets have become increasingly popular in Japan, allowing people to enjoy the festive atmosphere while sampling holiday treats and shopping for seasonal decorations. These markets, often featuring wooden stalls and string lights, sell everything from ornaments and holiday crafts to mulled wine, sausages, and pastries.

Some of the most famous Christmas markets can be found in Tokyo’s Roppongi Hills, Yokohama’s Red Brick Warehouse, and Osaka’s Umeda Sky Building. These markets offer a taste of European Christmas traditions and are beloved for their warm, cozy atmosphere.

Holiday Music and Decorations

During the Christmas season, Japanese stores and shopping malls play Christmas carols and put up elaborate decorations, including Christmas trees, wreaths, and twinkling lights. Christmas trees are typically artificial and come in a variety of colors and styles. Unlike Western countries, where real Christmas trees are common, most Japanese families decorate small, artificial trees at home.

In urban areas, Christmas decorations transform shopping districts into winter wonderlands, attracting visitors who want to take pictures and enjoy the festive ambiance. Many retailers create impressive Christmas displays to attract customers, and the holiday spirit permeates shopping centers and public spaces across Japan.

New Year as a Family Celebration

While Christmas in Japan is celebrated more as a secular and romantic holiday, New Year’s is the most important time for family gatherings and traditional rituals. Japanese people typically spend New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day with family, visiting temples or shrines to pray for good fortune in the coming year. This holiday, called “Oshogatsu,” is the main event for families, who prepare special dishes and decorate their homes with traditional New Year’s items.

The contrast between Christmas and New Year’s in Japan reflects the country’s unique approach to blending Western festivities with deep-rooted Japanese customs. Christmas, with its romantic and commercial elements, stands in contrast to the family-centered and traditional New Year’s celebrations, creating a festive holiday season with a unique rhythm.