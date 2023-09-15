How Slain Mlolongo Hairdresser Mwende Died

The Mlolongo hairdresser Jane Mwende Mwanzia was strangled, a postmortem done on the body revealed.

The autopsy conducted at Montezuma Monalisa Mortuary in Machakos town on Thursday evening indicated that 29-year-old died from asphyxiation, caused by manual neck compression.

A family spokesman said pathologists told them Mwende was strangled using a piece of clothe.

“The killers used a piece of cloth to compress her neck to death,” said the spokesman John Mutuku.

Pathologist Dr Michieka Michieka said there was clear indication the woman died out of lack of oxygen due to strangulation.

The family wants police to move with speed and get all those who were involved in the murder after it emerged that she may have been killed over a love triangle.

A local prominent land dealer has been mentioned in the probe.

Two suspects were Wednesday detained by a court in Mavoko for ten days to enable police conduct their probe.

Mavoko Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Barbra Ojoo allowed the State to continue holding Evelyn Wanza Katumbu and Faith Nthemba Kyalo as investigations continue.

The body of the salonist was recovered from a pit latrine in Mlololongo, Machakos County on Tuesday.

She had been missing for two weeks, her family and police said.

The suspects were arraigned on miscellaneous charges at Mavoko Law Courts on Wednesday.

However, another suspect in the saga was released. He is likely to be used as a witness.

The detectives handling the matter said they are looking for more suspects. They will also need time to record statements and take the suspects for mental tests.

The suspects who were arrested last week in connection to Mwende’s disappearance had earlier misled the detectives to a Magongo forest in Wote area of Makueni County.

They later changed the narrative, leading the police to Kiserian in Kajiado before revealing the actual scene where Mwende’s body was discovered.

Mwende is said to have received a phone call on August 25, from a person posing as a client in need of her hairdressing services at their home.

She left, never to return, police said. She also failed to pick up her child from her Yatta home in Machakos after the August holidays.

Family, friends and colleagues of Mwende had been frantically searching for her since she disappeared.

They said they had been to police stations, hospitals and even to morgues without success.

