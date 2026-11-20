The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced internship opportunities for recent university graduates seeking to gain experience in the banking and financial sector.

In a notice issued on Friday, November 20, 2026, the CBK said its one-year internship programme aims to develop young talent by exposing participants to central and commercial banking operations.

The programme is designed to prepare graduates for employment opportunities in Kenya’s banking and financial sector. It also offers participants an opportunity to gain workplace experience, expand their knowledge, refine their career goals and build professional networks.

“The Internship Program also provides participants with an excellent opportunity to gain workplace experience, expand knowledge, refine career goals and build professional networks, mentors and contacts,” the CBK said.

To qualify, applicants must be Kenyan citizens aged between 21 and 29 years.

They must hold a first degree from a recognised university in Finance, Commerce, Economics, Statistics, Banking, Accounting, Micro-Finance, Human Resources, Management, Social Sciences, Information Technology, Law, Communications or a related discipline.

Applicants with a master’s degree in a relevant field may also apply.

The bank requires applicants to have graduated within the 24 months preceding the application deadline. They must also provide a recommendation or reference letter from the university they attended.

The programme is open only to graduates who have not undertaken another internship or gained workplace experience related to their area of study since graduating.

Successful applicants will be required to have valid medical insurance cover for the entire one-year internship period. The cover may be provided through the Social Health Authority (SHA) or another reputable medical insurance provider.

The CBK said applicants should have strong interpersonal and communication skills.

They should also be goal-oriented, focused, dynamic, passionate and self-motivated. Other requirements include the ability to work in a team, solve problems and demonstrate high levels of integrity and professionalism.

Applicants must also be proficient in computer use.

How to Apply for CBK Internship Opportunities

Interested candidates are required to submit their applications online through the CBK recruitment portal: https://careers.jkuates.co.ke

Applicants must attach a duly completed internship programme application form, copies of academic certificates and transcripts, and a recommendation or reference letter from their learning institution.

The application deadline is December 10, 2026. The bank said late or incomplete applications would not be considered.

The bank clarified that completing the internship programme does not guarantee employment at the institution.

“The Bank will not offer employment after the completion of the Internship Program. However, applicants who successfully complete the program are allowed to apply for any positions the Bank advertises after completion of the Internship Program,” the CBK said.

The bank also reiterated that graduates who have previously undertaken another internship or gained relevant workplace experience since graduation are not eligible.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Successful applicants will be required to complete the full one-year programme without a break to benefit from its objectives.