How To Bake Scones With Cake Flour

Scones are a delightful treat that can be enjoyed at any time of the day, whether it’s for breakfast, afternoon tea, or as a tasty snack.

Using cake flour in your scone recipe can result in a softer and more tender texture.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to bake delicious scones using cake flour:

Ingredients

2 cups cake flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cubed

1/2 cup milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional: add-ins like dried fruit, chocolate chips, or nuts

Instructions

Preheat the Oven

Preheat your oven to 400°F (200°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Mix Dry Ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the cake flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. These dry ingredients will form the base of your scones.

Cut in Butter

Add the cold, cubed butter to the dry ingredients. Use a pastry cutter, two knives, or your fingertips to cut the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. This step is essential for creating a flaky texture in your scones.

Add Wet Ingredients

In a separate bowl, whisk together the milk, egg, and vanilla extract until well combined. Pour this mixture into the dry ingredients and gently stir until just combined.

Also Read: How To Make Malva Pudding

If you’re adding any optional mix-ins, fold them in at this stage.

Shape the Dough

Turn the dough out onto a floured surface and gently knead it a few times until it comes together. Be careful not to overwork the dough, as this can result in tough scones. Pat the dough into a circle or rectangle that’s about 1-inch thick.

Cut into Shapes

Use a floured round cutter or a sharp knife to cut the dough into scone shapes. Press the cutter straight down without twisting to ensure even rising during baking. Place the scones onto the prepared baking sheet, leaving a bit of space between them.

Bake

Bake the scones in the preheated oven for about 12-15 minutes or until they are golden brown on top. Keep an eye on them to avoid overbaking.

Cool and Serve

Once baked, transfer the scones to a wire rack to cool slightly before serving. Scones are best enjoyed warm, and you can serve them with clotted cream, jam, or your favorite spread.

Baking scones with cake flour can result in a tender and delicious treat that’s perfect for any occasion. Follow these simple steps to create scones that are sure to impress your family and friends. Whether you’re enjoying them with tea or as a quick snack, these scones made with cake flour will be a delightful addition to your baking repertoire. That is how to bake scones with cake flour.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...