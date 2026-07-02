Dentistry is a respected healthcare profession that focuses on preventing, diagnosing, and treating diseases and conditions affecting the teeth, gums, and mouth. Becoming a dentist in South Africa requires years of academic study, practical clinical training, and professional registration. Learning how to become a dentist in South Africa can help you prepare for a rewarding career in oral healthcare.

Begin by completing your National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with strong results.

Most universities require good marks in Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Achieve competitive admission scores

Meet the specific entry requirements of your chosen university

Enrol in an Accredited Dentistry Programme

Apply to a South African university that offers a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BChD) or an equivalent dentistry degree.

The programme combines classroom learning with laboratory and clinical training.

Apply to an accredited university

Complete all academic coursework

Study subjects such as anatomy, physiology, and oral health

Complete Clinical Training

Clinical training allows you to treat patients under the supervision of qualified dentists.

This practical experience helps you develop the skills required for professional practice.

Attend all clinical placements

Learn patient examination and treatment techniques

Gain experience in different areas of dentistry

Complete Community Service and Register

After graduating, you must complete the required community service if applicable and register with the relevant professional authority before practising independently.

Registration is a legal requirement for dentists in South Africa.

Complete any required community service

Register with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

Obtain the necessary licence to practise

Gain Professional Experience

Many newly qualified dentists begin their careers in public hospitals, private practices, or dental clinics.

This experience helps you build confidence and improve your clinical skills.

Work in a supervised environment

Develop patient care skills

Learn modern dental procedures and technologies

Continue Your Professional Development

Dentistry continues to evolve with new techniques and technologies.

Ongoing education helps you maintain your professional registration and provide high-quality patient care.

Attend continuing education courses

Stay informed about advances in dentistry

Consider specialising in a dental field if desired

Also read: How to Become a Chiropractor