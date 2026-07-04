Pharmacists are healthcare professionals who prepare, dispense, and advise patients on the safe and effective use of medicines. They work in community pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, the pharmaceutical industry, research, and regulatory bodies. Becoming a pharmacist in South Africa requires formal education, practical training, and professional registration. Learning how to become a pharmacist in South Africa can help you prepare for a rewarding career in healthcare.
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Complete Your National Senior Certificate
Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with strong results in science subjects.
Most universities require good marks in Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences for admission to pharmacy programmes.
- Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification
- Achieve competitive admission results
- Meet the entry requirements of your chosen university
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Earn a Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree
Enroll in an accredited Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programme at a recognised South African university.
The programme provides knowledge in pharmaceutical sciences, pharmacology, chemistry, and patient care.
- Complete the BPharm degree
- Study medicine formulation and drug therapy
- Develop clinical and communication skills
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Complete Internship Training
After graduating, you must complete the required pharmacy internship under the supervision of a registered pharmacist.
This practical training helps you apply your knowledge in a professional healthcare setting.
- Secure an accredited internship position
- Gain practical dispensing experience
- Learn professional pharmacy practice
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Complete Community Service
Following your internship, you are required to complete the prescribed community service programme before practising independently.
Community service provides valuable experience in serving diverse patient populations.
- Complete the required community service
- Work in an approved healthcare facility
- Strengthen your professional skills
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Register as a Pharmacist
Once you have successfully completed your education, internship, and community service, apply for registration with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC).
Registration is required before you can practise as a pharmacist in South Africa.
- Meet all registration requirements
- Submit the required documentation
- Obtain your licence to practise
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Continue Your Professional Development
Pharmacy continues to evolve with new medicines, technologies, and healthcare practices.
Ongoing learning helps you maintain your knowledge and deliver high-quality patient care.
- Attend continuing professional development programmes
- Stay informed about new medicines and regulations
- Renew your professional registration as required
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