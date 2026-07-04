Pharmacists are healthcare professionals who prepare, dispense, and advise patients on the safe and effective use of medicines. They work in community pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, the pharmaceutical industry, research, and regulatory bodies. Becoming a pharmacist in South Africa requires formal education, practical training, and professional registration. Learning how to become a pharmacist in South Africa can help you prepare for a rewarding career in healthcare.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with strong results in science subjects.

Most universities require good marks in Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and Life Sciences for admission to pharmacy programmes.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Achieve competitive admission results

Meet the entry requirements of your chosen university

Earn a Bachelor of Pharmacy Degree

Enroll in an accredited Bachelor of Pharmacy (BPharm) programme at a recognised South African university.

The programme provides knowledge in pharmaceutical sciences, pharmacology, chemistry, and patient care.

Complete the BPharm degree

Study medicine formulation and drug therapy

Develop clinical and communication skills

Complete Internship Training

After graduating, you must complete the required pharmacy internship under the supervision of a registered pharmacist.

This practical training helps you apply your knowledge in a professional healthcare setting.

Secure an accredited internship position

Gain practical dispensing experience

Learn professional pharmacy practice

Complete Community Service

Following your internship, you are required to complete the prescribed community service programme before practising independently.

Community service provides valuable experience in serving diverse patient populations.

Complete the required community service

Work in an approved healthcare facility

Strengthen your professional skills

Register as a Pharmacist

Once you have successfully completed your education, internship, and community service, apply for registration with the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC).

Registration is required before you can practise as a pharmacist in South Africa.

Meet all registration requirements

Submit the required documentation

Obtain your licence to practise

Continue Your Professional Development

Pharmacy continues to evolve with new medicines, technologies, and healthcare practices.

Ongoing learning helps you maintain your knowledge and deliver high-quality patient care.

Attend continuing professional development programmes

Stay informed about new medicines and regulations

Renew your professional registration as required

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