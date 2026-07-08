Artisans are skilled tradespeople who use specialized knowledge and hands-on expertise to build, repair, install, or manufacture products and equipment. Common artisan trades include electricians, plumbers, welders, fitters, boilermakers, carpenters, and mechanics. Skilled artisans are in high demand across industries such as construction, manufacturing, mining, engineering, and energy. Learning how to become an artisan can help you prepare for a stable and rewarding career in the skilled trades.
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Complete Your Secondary Education
Begin by obtaining a secondary school qualification or its equivalent.
Subjects such as Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Engineering Graphics and Design, and technical subjects can provide a strong foundation for artisan training.
- Complete secondary school or an equivalent qualification
- Develop basic mathematics and science skills
- Meet the entry requirements for technical training programmes
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Choose a Trade
Select the artisan trade that best matches your interests, skills, and career goals.
Each trade requires different technical knowledge and practical abilities.
- Research different artisan careers
- Choose a trade that suits your interests
- Understand the qualifications required for your chosen field
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Complete Technical Training
Enroll in a recognised technical or vocational institution that offers training in your chosen trade.
The programme combines classroom instruction with practical workshops to develop your technical skills.
- Complete an accredited technical programme
- Learn trade-specific theory and practical skills
- Develop workplace safety knowledge
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Gain Practical Workplace Experience
Hands-on experience is an essential part of becoming a qualified artisan.
Many trainees complete apprenticeships or learnerships under the supervision of experienced artisans.
- Secure an apprenticeship or learnership
- Apply your skills in a real work environment
- Build experience using industry tools and equipment
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Complete a Trade Test
In many countries, qualified artisans must pass a trade test or competency assessment before being recognised as skilled professionals.
Successfully completing the trade test demonstrates that you have met the required industry standards.
- Prepare thoroughly for the trade test
- Demonstrate practical competence
- Obtain your trade qualification or certification
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Continue Developing Your Skills
Technology, equipment, and industry standards continue to evolve.
Ongoing learning helps artisans remain competitive and expand their career opportunities.
- Attend advanced technical training courses
- Learn new tools and technologies
- Consider specialising in a particular area of your trade
Also Read: How to Become an Actuary
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