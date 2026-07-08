Artisans are skilled tradespeople who use specialized knowledge and hands-on expertise to build, repair, install, or manufacture products and equipment. Common artisan trades include electricians, plumbers, welders, fitters, boilermakers, carpenters, and mechanics. Skilled artisans are in high demand across industries such as construction, manufacturing, mining, engineering, and energy. Learning how to become an artisan can help you prepare for a stable and rewarding career in the skilled trades.

Begin by obtaining a secondary school qualification or its equivalent.

Subjects such as Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Engineering Graphics and Design, and technical subjects can provide a strong foundation for artisan training.

Complete secondary school or an equivalent qualification

Develop basic mathematics and science skills

Meet the entry requirements for technical training programmes

Choose a Trade

Select the artisan trade that best matches your interests, skills, and career goals.

Each trade requires different technical knowledge and practical abilities.

Research different artisan careers

Choose a trade that suits your interests

Understand the qualifications required for your chosen field

Complete Technical Training

Enroll in a recognised technical or vocational institution that offers training in your chosen trade.

The programme combines classroom instruction with practical workshops to develop your technical skills.

Complete an accredited technical programme

Learn trade-specific theory and practical skills

Develop workplace safety knowledge

Gain Practical Workplace Experience

Hands-on experience is an essential part of becoming a qualified artisan.

Many trainees complete apprenticeships or learnerships under the supervision of experienced artisans.

Secure an apprenticeship or learnership

Apply your skills in a real work environment

Build experience using industry tools and equipment

Complete a Trade Test

In many countries, qualified artisans must pass a trade test or competency assessment before being recognised as skilled professionals.

Successfully completing the trade test demonstrates that you have met the required industry standards.

Prepare thoroughly for the trade test

Demonstrate practical competence

Obtain your trade qualification or certification

Continue Developing Your Skills

Technology, equipment, and industry standards continue to evolve.

Ongoing learning helps artisans remain competitive and expand their career opportunities.

Attend advanced technical training courses

Learn new tools and technologies

Consider specialising in a particular area of your trade

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