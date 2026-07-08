Attorneys are legal professionals who provide legal advice, represent clients, prepare legal documents, and handle a wide range of civil, criminal, commercial, and family law matters. In South Africa, becoming an attorney requires formal legal education, practical vocational training, and admission by the High Court. Learning how to become an attorney in South Africa can help you prepare for a respected and rewarding career in the legal profession.

Begin by obtaining a National Senior Certificate (NSC) or an equivalent qualification with strong academic results.

Subjects such as English, Mathematics, and History can help prepare you for legal studies, although university admission requirements vary.

Complete Grade 12 or an equivalent qualification

Achieve competitive university admission results

Meet the entry requirements of your chosen institution

Earn an LLB Degree

Enroll in a recognised South African university and complete a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree.

The programme covers key areas of law, including constitutional law, criminal law, contract law, property law, and legal ethics.

Complete an accredited LLB programme

Study the core principles of South African law

Develop legal research and analytical skills

Complete Practical Vocational Training

After obtaining your LLB, complete the required period of practical vocational training under the supervision of a practising attorney.

This training allows you to gain practical experience in legal practice and client representation.

Secure a training contract with a law firm or approved legal practice

Gain experience in legal drafting and court procedures

Learn professional and ethical legal practice

Complete the Required Competency Assessments

Prospective attorneys must successfully complete the prescribed competency assessments and any other requirements set by the legal profession before admission.

These assessments ensure that candidates possess the knowledge and practical skills needed to practise law.

Prepare thoroughly for the required assessments

Demonstrate practical legal competence

Meet all admission requirements

Apply for Admission as an Attorney

Once you have completed your education, practical training, and competency requirements, apply to the High Court for admission as an attorney.

After admission and enrolment, you may practise as an attorney in South Africa.

Submit your application for admission

Meet all legal and regulatory requirements

Obtain your enrolment as an attorney

Continue Your Professional Development

The legal profession continues to evolve through legislative changes, court decisions, and new areas of practice.

Ongoing learning helps attorneys maintain high professional standards and provide effective legal services.

Attend legal seminars and professional training

Stay informed about changes in South African law

Continue developing your legal expertise throughout your career

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