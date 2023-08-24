in HOW-TO

How To Cancel Showmax Subscription

If you’ve decided to cancel your Showmax subscription, you can follow these steps:

Website

  • Visit the Showmax website and log in to your account.
  • Click on your profile icon at the top-right corner of the page.
  • Select “My Account” from the drop-down menu.
  • Under the “Subscription & Billing” section, you’ll find your current subscription details.
  • Click on the “Cancel Subscription” button.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm your cancellation.

Mobile App

  • Open the Showmax mobile app on your device.
  • Tap on the profile icon at the bottom-right corner of the screen.
  • Go to “My Account.”
  • Under “Subscription & Billing,” you’ll see your subscription details.
  • Tap on “Cancel Subscription” and follow the prompts to confirm your cancellation.

Customer Support

  • If you encounter any issues while trying to cancel online, you can contact Showmax’s customer support.
  • Visit the Showmax website and look for the “Contact Us” section. There, you’ll find options to reach out to their support team via email, chat, or phone.
  • Explain that you want to cancel your subscription, and they will guide you through the process.

Important Things to Note

  • Make sure to cancel your subscription before the next billing date to avoid being charged for the next cycle.
  • After cancellation, you’ll still have access to Showmax until the end of your current billing period.
  • Keep a record of your cancellation confirmation for your reference.

Procedures might change, so it’s always a good idea to double-check the Showmax website or contact their customer support for the most up-to-date instructions on how to cancel Showmax subscription.

Written by Damaris Gatwiri

