Brick pavers add charm to patios, walkways, and driveways but can accumulate dirt, mold, and stains over time. Cleaning them regularly keeps them looking their best and extends their lifespan. Here’s how to clean brick pavers effectively.

Remove Surface Debris

Sweep the pavers with a broom to remove leaves, dirt, and debris. Use a leaf blower if needed for finer particles.

Rinse with Water

Use a garden hose to wet the surface of the pavers. This helps loosen dirt and makes cleaning easier.

Apply a Cleaning Solution

Mix a cleaning solution by adding mild dish soap or a specialized paver cleaner to a bucket of warm water. Avoid harsh chemicals that may damage the pavers.

Scrub the Pavers

Use a stiff-bristled brush or push broom to scrub the surface. Focus on stained or dirty areas, using circular motions to lift grime.

Rinse Thoroughly

Rinse the pavers with a hose or pressure washer. Ensure all soap and dirt are washed away. A pressure washer can be particularly effective for deep cleaning but use it on a low to medium setting to avoid damaging the bricks or the grout.

Remove Stubborn Stains

For oil or grease stains, sprinkle baking soda or apply a degreaser directly to the stain, scrub, and rinse thoroughly.

For mold or algae, mix equal parts water and white vinegar, spray on the affected area, let it sit for 10–15 minutes, and scrub before rinsing.

Reapply Sand (If Necessary)

After cleaning, the joint sand between the pavers may need replenishing. Sweep fine paver sand into the joints to stabilize the bricks.

Seal the Pavers

Apply a paver sealant after cleaning to protect the bricks and make future cleaning easier. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for the best results.

