Keeping your washing machine drum clean is essential for maintaining the efficiency and longevity of your appliance. Over time, detergent residue, fabric softener, and grime can build up, potentially leading to unpleasant odors and reduced performance. Fortunately, cleaning the drum is a straightforward task that can be accomplished with minimal effort. Here’s a simple guide on how to clean washing machine drum.

Supplies

Before you begin, make sure you have the following supplies on hand:

White vinegar

Baking soda

A soft cloth or sponge

A toothbrush or small scrub brush

Water

Prepare the Machine

Start by emptying the washing machine drum completely. Check for any small items that might have been left behind, as these can obstruct the cleaning process. Ensure the machine is unplugged for safety.

Clean the Detergent Dispenser

Remove the detergent dispenser drawer from the washing machine, if possible. Rinse it under warm water to remove any detergent buildup. Use a toothbrush or small scrub brush to get into any crevices. Once clean, dry it thoroughly before reinserting it into the machine.

Run a Vinegar and Baking Soda Cycle

To clean the drum, fill the washing machine with hot water. For front-loading machines, set the machine to a hot water cycle. Add two cups of white vinegar and half a cup of baking soda directly into the drum. Vinegar and baking soda work together to dissolve residues and neutralize odors. For top-loading machines, you can add these ingredients to the detergent dispenser or directly into the drum.

Start the Cleaning Cycle

Run a complete washing cycle on the hottest water setting. If your machine has a cleaning cycle option, use it. The hot water will help to dissolve grime and detergent residues, while the vinegar and baking soda will aid in eliminating any remaining odors.

Wipe Down the Drum

After the cycle is complete, open the washing machine door and use a soft cloth or sponge to wipe down the interior of the drum. Pay special attention to the rubber gasket around the door, as it can trap moisture and grime. If necessary, use a small scrub brush to remove any stubborn residues.

Dry the Drum

Leave the washing machine door open for a few hours to allow the drum to air dry completely. This helps to prevent mold and mildew growth, which can thrive in damp environments.

Regular Maintenance

To keep your washing machine drum in optimal condition, perform this cleaning routine once a month. Additionally, leave the door open between washes to allow air circulation and reduce the chances of mold growth. Regularly check and clean the detergent dispenser and rubber gasket to maintain overall cleanliness.

