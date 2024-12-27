Close Menu
    How To Clear Instagram Cache

    Clearing the Instagram cache can help free up storage space on your device and resolve issues such as app glitches or slow performance. The cache stores temporary data to enhance the app’s speed, but over time, it can build up unnecessarily. Here’s how to clear Instagram cache on both Android and iPhone.

    On Android

    1. Access App Settings
      • Open the Settings app on your phone.
      • Navigate to Apps or Application Manager (the name may vary depending on your device).
      • Scroll down and select Instagram.
    2. Clear Cache
      • Tap on Storage or Storage Usage.
      • You will see two options: Clear Cache and Clear Data. Select Clear Cache.
      • Avoid tapping Clear Data unless you want to reset the app entirely, as this will log you out and delete all app settings.
    3. Restart Instagram
      • Open Instagram to check if the app runs smoothly with the cleared cache.

    On iPhone

    Currently, iOS does not allow direct clearing of an app’s cache without uninstalling the app. Here’s what to do:

    1. Offload the App
      • Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.
      • Tap General and then select iPhone Storage.
      • Locate and tap on Instagram.
      • Choose Offload App, which removes the app but keeps its documents and data intact.
      • Reinstall Instagram by tapping the app icon on your home screen.
    2. Reinstall the App
      • If offloading doesn’t suit your needs, you can uninstall and reinstall Instagram.
      • Tap and hold the Instagram app icon until a menu appears, then select Remove App. Confirm the deletion.
      • Go to the App Store, search for Instagram, and reinstall it.

