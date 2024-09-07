Chicken feet, a delicacy cherished in many cultures, hold a special place in South African cuisine. Often enjoyed as a flavorful snack or appetizer, South African-style chicken feet are known for their unique blend of spices and rich, savory taste. Cooking them requires patience and a bit of culinary flair, but the result is a dish that’s both comforting and full of character. Here is how to cook chicken Feet South African style.

Ingredients

1 kg chicken feet, cleaned and trimmed

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon ginger, minced

2 tablespoons curry powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon chili powder (optional, for heat)

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup chicken broth

2 tablespoons soy sauce

Salt and black pepper to taste

Fresh coriander or parsley, for garnish

Instructions

Start by thoroughly cleaning the chicken feet. Rinse them under cold water, and then use a knife or scissors to trim any remaining nails. You might also want to blanch them in boiling water for a few minutes, then cool them under cold water to make peeling off any excess skin easier. In a large pot or deep skillet, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and cook until softened and translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the minced garlic and ginger, and cook for an additional 2 minutes until fragrant. Mix in the curry powder, paprika, cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder (if using). Stir well to coat the onions, garlic, and ginger with the spices. Let the mixture cook for 1-2 minutes to allow the spices to release their flavors. Add the cleaned chicken feet to the pot, stirring to coat them in the spice mixture. Pour in the tomato sauce, chicken broth, and soy sauce. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover. Let the chicken feet simmer gently for about 1.5 to 2 hours, or until the feet are tender and the flavors have melded together. Stir occasionally, checking to make sure there’s enough liquid in the pot. If it gets too dry, add a bit more chicken broth or water. Once the chicken feet are cooked through, season with salt and black pepper to taste. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander or parsley before serving.

South African-style chicken feet are often enjoyed on their own, served hot as a snack or appetizer. They can also be paired with steamed rice or pap (a traditional maize porridge) for a more substantial meal. The rich, spiced broth can be sopped up with crusty bread, making for a satisfying and flavorful dining experience.

