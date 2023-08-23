How To Cook Wors: A Step-By-Step Guide

South African boerewors, often referred to simply as “wors,” is a beloved traditional sausage that’s a staple at gatherings and braais (barbecues).

If you’re ready to embark on a culinary adventure and cook wors that’s juicy, flavorful, and perfectly grilled, follow our step-by-step guide:

Ingredients

Boerewors sausages

Cooking oil (optional)

Equipment

Braai grill or stovetop pan

Step 1: Choose Your Wors

Visit a reputable butcher or grocery store to purchase high-quality boerewors sausages. Look for sausages with a good meat-to-fat ratio and well-balanced spices.

Step 2: Preheat the Grill or Pan

If you’re using a braai grill, preheat it to medium-high heat. If you’re using a stovetop pan, preheat it over medium heat.

Proper preheating ensures even cooking and those appealing grill marks.

Step 3: Prepare the Wors

Before grilling, allow the wors to reach room temperature. This ensures that the sausage cooks evenly and retains its juiciness. Prick the wors with a fork a few times to prevent them from bursting while cooking.

Step 4: Cooking the Wors

On the Grill: Place the wors on the grill at a diagonal angle to create those classic grill marks. Cook for about 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally to cook all sides evenly. Baste with a bit of cooking oil if desired.

On the Stovetop: Heat a pan over medium heat and add a small amount of cooking oil. Place the wors in the pan and cook for about 15-20 minutes, turning occasionally.

Step 5: Check for Doneness

To check if the wors is done, make a small cut in one of the sausages. The interior should be cooked through and no longer pink. The sausage should be juicy and tender, not overcooked and dry.

Step 6: Serve and Enjoy

Once the wors is cooked to perfection, remove it from the grill or pan. Serve it on a plate, and you’re ready to enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of boerewors. Pair it with your favorite side dishes, like pap (maize porridge) and chakalaka (spicy vegetable relish), for an authentic South African meal.

Pro Tips

Avoid puncturing the sausages too much as they cook to retain their juices.

Feel free to experiment with different wood chips or charcoal for added smokiness.

Serve wors with a variety of condiments, such as mustard, tomato and onion sauce, or spicy chutneys.

Cooking wors is more than just a meal—it’s a cultural experience that brings people together. By following these simple steps and paying attention to the details, you’ll be able to cook boerewors that’s delicious and sure to impress your family and friends at your next braai.

