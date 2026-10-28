Learning how to give access to Google Drive is useful when you want to share documents, photos, spreadsheets, videos, or other files with friends, colleagues, classmates, or clients. Google Drive allows you to share individual files or entire folders and control whether other people can view, comment on, or edit the content. By choosing the correct sharing settings, you can collaborate with others while keeping your information secure.

Before sharing files, make sure you are signed in to the Google account that contains the documents you want to share.

Open your web browser.

Visit drive.google.com.

Enter your Google account details if prompted.

Locate the file or folder you want to share.

You can also use the Google Drive mobile app on your Android phone or iPhone.

Give Someone Access to a File

If you want to share a specific document, spreadsheet, photo, or PDF, follow these steps:

Open Google Drive.

Right-click the file you want to share.

Select Share.

Enter the recipient’s email address.

Choose the permission you want to grant.

Click Send.

On a mobile device, tap the three-dot menu next to the file, select Share, and follow the instructions.

The recipient will receive an email notification and can open the file using the access granted to their account.

Choose the Correct Permission

Google Drive provides different permission levels depending on the type of file and your account settings.

Viewer: Allows someone to open and read the file without editing it.

Allows someone to open and read the file without editing it. Commenter: Allows someone to view the file and leave comments where supported.

Allows someone to view the file and leave comments where supported. Editor: Allows someone to make changes to the file and, in some cases, share it with others.

Choose Viewer if you only want someone to read the document. Use Editor when you want to collaborate on the same file.

Give Access to an Entire Folder

If you want to share several documents at once, you can give someone access to a folder.

Open Google Drive.

Find the folder you want to share.

Right-click it and select Share.

Enter the person’s email address.

Choose Viewer, Commenter where supported, or Editor.

Click Send.

The person will receive access to the folder and its contents according to the permissions granted. Be careful when sharing folders containing private or confidential information.

Share Google Drive Using a Link

You can also allow people to access a file through a shareable link.

Right-click the file and select Share.

Find the General access section.

Change Restricted to Anyone with the link, if that option is available and appropriate.

Select Viewer, Commenter where supported, or Editor.

Click Copy link.

Send the link to the intended recipients.

Anyone with the link may be able to access the file according to the selected permissions. For confidential documents, sharing with specific email addresses is usually safer.

Remove or Change Someone’s Access

You can change sharing permissions whenever necessary.

Open the file’s Share settings.

Find the person whose access you want to change.

Use the permission menu to select another access level or remove access.

Save the changes if prompted.

If the file belongs to someone else or is controlled by a workplace or school, you may not have permission to change all sharing settings.

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