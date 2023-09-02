A slow PC can be frustrating, but there are several steps you can take to increase your PC’s speed and overall performance.

Here are some tips on How to increase PC Speed on Windows.

Use the built-in Disk Cleanup utility to remove unnecessary files and free up disk space. You can access it by typing “Disk Cleanup” in the Windows search bar.

Uninstall Unnecessary Programs

Remove programs and applications that you no longer use. Go to “Control Panel” > “Programs” > “Uninstall a program” to uninstall software you don’t need.

Disable Startup Programs

Many programs start automatically with Windows, slowing down your boot time. To disable unnecessary startup programs, open the “Task Manager” (Ctrl + Shift + Esc), go to the “Startup” tab, and disable unwanted items.

Update Your Operating System

Make sure your Windows operating system is up to date with the latest updates and patches. These updates often include performance improvements.

Upgrade Your Hardware

Consider upgrading your PC’s hardware components, such as adding more RAM, upgrading to a solid-state drive (SSD), or replacing an older graphics card.

Check for Malware and Viruses

Run a full system scan with your antivirus software to detect and remove any malware or viruses that may be slowing down your PC.

Disable Special Effects and Animations

Turning off unnecessary visual effects and animations can help speed up your PC. Right-click on “This PC” > “Properties” > “Advanced system settings” > “Settings” under the “Performance” section, and choose “Adjust for best performance.”

Adjust Power Settings

In your power settings, choose a power plan that emphasizes performance over energy savings. To do this, go to “Control Panel” > “Power Options.”

Clean Your PC Internally

Dust and debris inside your computer can cause it to overheat and slow down.

Also Read: How To Improve Wi-Fi Speed

Periodically clean the interior of your PC, including fans and heat sinks.

Defragment Your Hard Drive

If you’re using a traditional hard drive (not an SSD), running the built-in defragmentation tool can help improve disk performance. Type “Defragment and Optimize Drives” in the Windows search bar.

Adjust Virtual Memory (Page File)

You can manually set your virtual memory settings to optimize performance. Go to “Control Panel” > “System” > “Advanced system settings” > “Settings” under the “Performance” section > “Advanced” tab > “Change” under Virtual Memory.

Update Drivers

Ensure that all your hardware drivers are up to date. You can download the latest drivers from the manufacturer’s website.

Use Lightweight Software

Consider using lightweight alternatives to resource-heavy software. For example, use a lightweight web browser or office suite.

Disable Search Indexing

If you don’t use the Windows search feature frequently, you can disable search indexing to improve performance. Right-click on your hard drive in File Explorer > “Properties” > uncheck “Allow files on this drive to have contents indexed.

Upgrade to Windows 10 or 11

If you’re using an older version of Windows, upgrading to Windows 10 or 11 may provide performance benefits, as these versions are optimized for modern hardware.

Use an SSD

If you’re still using a traditional hard drive, upgrading to an SSD can have a significant impact on overall system speed and responsiveness.

Reset or Reinstall Windows

As a last resort, you can reset or reinstall Windows to start fresh. Make sure to back up your important data before doing this.

By following these steps, you can optimize your Windows PC for better speed and performance, ensuring a smoother computing experience. Yes, that is how to increase PC speed nn Windows.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...