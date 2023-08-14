in HOW-TO

How To Make Delicious Spring Rolls At Home

Spring rolls are a popular and versatile appetizer that originated in Asian cuisine. These crispy, flavorful rolls are often filled with a mixture of vegetables, meat, and sometimes noodles.

Making them  at home is a rewarding experience, allowing you to customize the ingredients to your taste.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make spring rolls:

Ingredients

  • Spring roll wrappers (also known as rice paper)
  • 1 cup cooked vermicelli noodles
  • 1 cup cooked and shredded chicken, shrimp, or tofu (optional)
  • 1 cup shredded lettuce
  • 1 cup julienned carrots
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced bell peppers
  • 1/2 cup bean sprouts
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh herbs (such as mint, cilantro, and basil)
  • Soy sauce or hoisin sauce for dipping
  • Cooking oil for frying

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Filling

Cook the vermicelli noodles according to the package instructions. Drain and set aside.

If using meat or tofu, cook and shred them. Season with your choice of seasonings and set aside.

Prepare all the vegetables by washing, peeling, and cutting them into thin strips.

Step 2: Soften the Spring Roll Wrappers

Fill a large shallow dish with warm water.

Dip one spring roll wrapper into the water for a few seconds until it becomes soft and pliable.

Place the softened wrapper on a clean, damp kitchen towel.

Step 3: Assemble 

Lay a few pieces of shredded lettuce on the lower third of the wrapper.

Add a small amount of cooked vermicelli noodles, followed by the shredded chicken, shrimp, or tofu (if using).

Top with julienned carrots, sliced bell peppers, bean sprouts, and fresh herbs.

Step 4: Roll them

Begin rolling up the wrapper tightly over the filling.

After the first roll, fold the sides of the wrapper inwards.

Continue rolling until you have a neat and tight spring roll.

Step 5: Seal the Edge

Moisten the edge of the wrapper with a little water to seal it.

Step 6: Repeat the Process

Repeat the process with the remaining spring roll wrappers and filling ingredients.

Step 7: Fry or Serve Fresh

You have two options for serving spring rolls:

Fried Spring Rolls

  • Heat cooking oil in a deep pan or skillet.

  • Carefully place the spring rolls in the hot oil and fry until golden brown and crispy.
  • Drain on paper towels to remove excess oil.
  • Serve the fried spring rolls with dipping sauce.

Fresh Spring Rolls

Serve the freshly rolled spring rolls as they are, without frying.

Serve with a dipping sauce like soy sauce or hoisin sauce.

Step 8: Enjoy Your Homemade Spring Rolls

Your delicious  spring rolls are ready to be enjoyed! Dip them in your favorite sauce and savor the crispy exterior and flavorful filling.

Making them at home allows you to get creative with the fillings and sauces, making them a versatile and crowd-pleasing appetizer. Whether you choose to fry them for a crispy texture or enjoy them fresh, these spring rolls are sure to be a hit at your table.

Written by Damaris Gatwiri

