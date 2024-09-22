Close Menu
    HOW-TO

    How To Make Fake Blood

    Damaris Gatwiri
    Creating fake blood is a popular DIY project for Halloween, theatrical productions, or just for fun. It’s easy to make, requires only a few common ingredients, and can be customized to fit your needs. Here’s how to make fake blood.

    Ingredients

    • 1 cup corn syrup (light or dark, depending on the desired effect)
    • 2 tablespoons red food coloring
    • 1 tablespoon cocoa powder (for a darker, richer color)
    • 1 tablespoon water (adjust for consistency)
    • Optional: 1 teaspoon corn starch (for thicker texture)

    Instructions

    1. In a bowl, mix the corn syrup and red food coloring. Start with 2 tablespoons of food coloring, and stir well to combine. The corn syrup acts as a base and gives the blood a thick, sticky consistency.
    2. If you want a darker blood color, sprinkle in the cocoa powder. This will give your fake blood a more realistic hue. Stir the mixture thoroughly to ensure the cocoa is fully dissolved.
    3. Add 1 tablespoon of water to the mixture to achieve your desired consistency. If you prefer thicker blood, mix in 1 teaspoon of corn starch until smooth.
    4. Check the color of your fake blood. If it’s too bright, add more cocoa powder to darken it. If it’s too dark, add more red food coloring.
    5. Transfer your fake blood to a container with a lid for easy storage. It can last for a few weeks if kept in a cool, dry place.

    Tips

    • Use a sponge, brush, or squeeze bottle to apply the fake blood to skin, props, or costumes. It can be dripped, smeared, or splattered for various effects.
    • For a more realistic look, layer different shades of fake blood. Use a darker mixture first, then add lighter blood for a fresh wound effect.
    • Fake blood can stain, so use it on surfaces you don’t mind getting messy. When using on skin, it can be removed with soap and water.

    Variations

    • Add more water to create a thinner consistency, perfect for wounds or dripping effects.
    • Mix in a small amount of glow-in-the-dark paint for a fun twist, ideal for night-time events.

    Also Read: How To Make Dish Soap

