How To Make Fat Cakes: A Delicious Recipe Guide

Fat cakes, also known as vetkoek, amagwinya, or frybread, are a popular South African treat that’s both satisfying and flavorful.

These deep-fried dough balls are perfect as a snack, breakfast, or even a dessert. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make fat cakes at home:

Ingredients

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 packet (10g) instant yeast

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup lukewarm water

Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Yeast Mixture

In a small bowl, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and instant yeast. Stir gently and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, or until it becomes frothy. This indicates that the yeast is active.

Step 2: Mix the Dough

In a large mixing bowl, sift the all-purpose flour and salt together.

Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the yeast mixture.

Begin to mix the ingredients together using a wooden spoon or your hands until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour; if it’s too dry, add a bit more lukewarm water.

Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes, or until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Step 3: Proof the Dough

Place the dough back into the mixing bowl and cover it with a damp cloth or plastic wrap.

Also Read: How To Cook Mince Meat: Step-By-Step Guide

Allow the dough to rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size.

Step 4: Shape and Fry the Fat Cakes

Heat vegetable oil in a deep pot or frying pan to about 350°F (175°C).

Punch down the risen dough to deflate it and then tear off small portions to shape into round balls or flattened discs, depending on your preference.

Carefully slide the shaped dough into the hot oil and fry on each side until golden brown and puffed up, about 2-3 minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fat cakes from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

Step 5: Serve and Enjoy

Allow the fat cakes to cool slightly before serving. They can be enjoyed plain or with a variety of fillings such as jam, cheese, or cold cuts.

For a sweet treat, you can sprinkle powdered sugar or cinnamon-sugar over the fat cakes.

Tips and Variations

You can add a pinch of ground nutmeg or cinnamon to the flour for added flavor.

Experiment with different fillings, such as minced meat, beans, or veggies, for savory fat cakes.

To keep the fat cakes soft, store them in an airtight container once they’ve cooled.

Making fat cakes is a delightful culinary adventure that brings a taste of South Africa to your kitchen. With their crispy exterior and soft interior, these treats are sure to be a hit with family and friends. Enjoy your homemade fat cakes as a snack or a special treat on any occasion!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...