How To Make Fat Cakes: A Delicious Recipe Guide

Fat cakes, also known as vetkoek, amagwinya, or frybread, are a popular South African treat that’s both satisfying and flavorful.

These deep-fried dough balls are perfect as a snack, breakfast, or even a dessert. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make fat cakes at home:

Ingredients

  • 3 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 packet (10g) instant yeast
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 cup lukewarm water
  • Vegetable oil, for frying

Instructions

Step 1: Prepare the Yeast Mixture

In a small bowl, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and instant yeast. Stir gently and let it sit for about 5-10 minutes, or until it becomes frothy. This indicates that the yeast is active.

Step 2: Mix the Dough

  • In a large mixing bowl, sift the all-purpose flour and salt together.
  • Make a well in the center of the flour mixture and pour in the yeast mixture.
  • Begin to mix the ingredients together using a wooden spoon or your hands until a soft dough forms. If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour; if it’s too dry, add a bit more lukewarm water.
  • Knead the dough on a floured surface for about 5-7 minutes, or until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Step 3: Proof the Dough

Place the dough back into the mixing bowl and cover it with a damp cloth or plastic wrap.

Allow the dough to rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours, or until it has doubled in size.

Step 4: Shape and Fry the Fat Cakes

  • Heat vegetable oil in a deep pot or frying pan to about 350°F (175°C).
  • Punch down the risen dough to deflate it and then tear off small portions to shape into round balls or flattened discs, depending on your preference.
  • Carefully slide the shaped dough into the hot oil and fry on each side until golden brown and puffed up, about 2-3 minutes per side. Use a slotted spoon to remove the fat cakes from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

Step 5: Serve and Enjoy

  • Allow the fat cakes to cool slightly before serving. They can be enjoyed plain or with a variety of fillings such as jam, cheese, or cold cuts.
  • For a sweet treat, you can sprinkle powdered sugar or cinnamon-sugar over the fat cakes.

Tips and Variations

  • You can add a pinch of ground nutmeg or cinnamon to the flour for added flavor.
  • Experiment with different fillings, such as minced meat, beans, or veggies, for savory fat cakes.
  • To keep the fat cakes soft, store them in an airtight container once they’ve cooled.

Making fat cakes is a delightful culinary adventure that brings a taste of South Africa to your kitchen. With their crispy exterior and soft interior, these treats are sure to be a hit with family and friends. Enjoy your homemade fat cakes as a snack or a special treat on any occasion!

Written by Damaris Gatwiri

