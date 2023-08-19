How To Make Liquid Soap Like Morning Fresh

If you’re looking to save money and reduce your exposure to chemicals found in commercial cleaning products, making your own liquid soap, similar to Morning Fresh dishwashing liquid, can be a rewarding DIY project.

Follow this step-by-step guide to craft your own homemade liquid soap that is effective in cutting through grease and leaving your dishes sparkling clean:

Ingredients You’ll Need

1 bar of soap (castile soap or any mild soap of your choice)

Distilled water

Glycerin (optional, for added thickness)

Essential oils (for fragrance, if desired)

Pot or large saucepan

Grater

Mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Funnel

Empty soap dispenser or bottle

Steps

Grate the Soap

Start by grating the entire bar of soap using a grater. This increases the surface area of the soap, making it easier to dissolve in water.

Boil Water

Fill a pot or large saucepan with about 4 cups of distilled water and bring it to a boil.

Add Grated Soap

Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to low and gradually add the grated soap to the pot.

Stir gently until the soap is completely dissolved.

Add Glycerin (Optional)

If you prefer a thicker consistency for your liquid soap, you can add a tablespoon of glycerin to the mixture. Glycerin also helps prevent the soap from becoming too runny.

Mix and Cool

Stir the mixture consistently until all the soap is dissolved. Allow the mixture to cool for a while before proceeding.

Add Essential Oils (Optional)

If you want to enhance the fragrance of your liquid soap, add a few drops of your favorite essential oils. Lavender, lemon, and eucalyptus are popular choices.

Transfer to Dispenser

Using a funnel, carefully pour the liquid soap mixture into an empty soap dispenser or bottle.

Allow to Settle

Let the liquid soap sit and cool down completely. As it cools, it will thicken.

Shake Before Use

Before each use, give the soap dispenser a good shake to ensure that all the ingredients are well-mixed.

Use as Dishwashing Liquid

Your homemade liquid soap is now ready to use! Simply apply a small amount to your sponge or directly onto dishes and wash as usual.

Final Tips

The final consistency of your liquid soap may vary depending on the type of soap used and the amount of glycerin added.

Experiment with essential oil combinations to create your desired fragrance profile.

Always label your homemade liquid soap container to avoid confusion.

Avoid using too much soap, as a little goes a long way in achieving a good lather and effective cleaning.

By following these simple steps, you can create your own homemade liquid soap similar to Morning Fresh that cleans your dishes effectively while allowing you to have control over the ingredients used. Enjoy the satisfaction of using a product you’ve crafted yourself!

