How To Make Plantain Chips: A Step-By-Step Guide

Plantain chips are a delightful and crunchy snack loved by many. Whether you’re craving a savory treat to enjoy on its own or as a side dish, making plantain chips at home is a simple and rewarding process.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps to create delicious and crispy plantain chips that are perfect for any occasion.

Ingredients

Ripe plantains

Cooking oil (vegetable or canola oil)

Salt (to taste)

Optional: chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, or other seasonings

Instructions

Select and Prepare the Plantains

Choose ripe plantains that have yellow or slightly brown skins. Avoid using green plantains, as they won’t yield the desired sweetness.

Wash and peel the plantains using a knife. Slice off the ends and carefully cut the skin lengthwise. Ensure the slices are thin and uniform for even cooking.

Preheat the Oil

In a deep pan or pot, heat enough cooking oil to submerge the plantain slices. The oil should be heated to around 350°F (175°C). Use a kitchen thermometer to ensure the correct temperature.

Fry the Plantain Slices

Carefully place a few plantain slices into the hot oil, ensuring they don’t overlap. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding.

Fry the slices until they turn golden brown and crisp, which should take about 2-3 minutes per batch. Use a slotted spoon to flip them occasionally for even frying.

Drain and Season

Once the plantain chips are cooked to perfection, use the slotted spoon to remove them from the oil and place them on a paper towel-lined plate to drain excess oil.

While the chips are still warm, sprinkle them with a pinch of salt. If desired, you can also add other seasonings like chili powder, paprika, or garlic powder for extra flavor.

Cool and Serve

Allow the plantain chips to cool down completely before serving. As they cool, they will become even crunchier.

Once cooled, transfer the plantain chips to a serving bowl or airtight container to keep them fresh and crispy.

Enjoy!

Your homemade plantain chips are now ready to be enjoyed! Serve them as a snack on their own, pair them with a dip of your choice, or enjoy them as a crunchy side dish.

Making your own plantain chips at home is a fun and delicious way to enjoy this popular snack. With just a few simple ingredients and some careful frying, you can create crispy and flavorful plantain chips that will impress your friends and family. So, why not give it a try and savor the satisfaction of creating this delightful treat from scratch?

