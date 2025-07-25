Salatul Tasbih is a special voluntary prayer (nafl) that carries immense spiritual rewards. It is known for its unique format involving the repetition of a specific tasbih (glorification of Allah) 300 times during the prayer. The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) recommended it as a means of forgiveness for sins, both past and future. Here is a clear guide on how to pray salatul tasbih step by step.

Understand the Tasbih to Recite

The special tasbih you will recite throughout this prayer is:

Subhanallahi wal hamdulillahi wa la ilaha illallahu wallahu akbar

(Glory be to Allah, all praise is due to Allah, there is no deity but Allah, and Allah is the Greatest)

This phrase will be recited 75 times in each of the four rak’ahs, making a total of 300 tasbihs by the end of the prayer.

Make the Intention (Niyyah)

Begin by making the intention in your heart that you are praying Salatul Tasbih for the sake of Allah. You can pray it at any time (except forbidden times), though many prefer to pray it during the night or on Fridays.

Start the First Rak’ah

Begin with Allahu Akbar (Takbir) and start your prayer as usual.

(Takbir) and start your prayer as usual. After reciting Surah Al-Fatiha and any other surah, recite the tasbih 15 times .

and any other surah, recite the . Then go into Ruku and after the usual glorification, say the tasbih 10 times .

and after the usual glorification, say the tasbih . Stand up for Qawmah (standing after Ruku) and say the tasbih 10 times .

(standing after Ruku) and say the tasbih . Go into Sujud and after the normal praises, say the tasbih 10 times .

and after the normal praises, say the tasbih . Sit for Jalsah (between the two sujuds) and say the tasbih 10 times .

(between the two sujuds) and say the tasbih . Perform the second Sujud and say the tasbih 10 times .

and say the tasbih . Sit before standing for the next rak’ah and say the tasbih 10 times.

This completes the first rak’ah with 75 tasbihs. Continue the same process for the remaining three rak’ahs.

Repeat for the Remaining Rak’ahs

Each rak’ah will include the same pattern of reciting the tasbih 75 times. You can recite any surah after Al-Fatiha in each rak’ah. Just ensure you keep count of the tasbihs to reach the full 300 by the end of the four rak’ahs.

Complete the Prayer

After the fourth rak’ah, end your Salatul Tasbih with Tashahhud, Salawat, and Salam as in a normal prayer.

Take a moment to make dua (supplication) and ask Allah for forgiveness, mercy, and any personal needs. This is a powerful moment for reflection and connection with your Creator.

