How to Prepare Afang Soup: A Step-by-Step Guide

Afang soup is a traditional Nigerian dish hailing from the Efik and Ibibio tribes. Known for its rich flavor and nutritious ingredients, Afang soup is a combination of vegetables, assorted meats, and seafood, making it a hearty and satisfying meal.
Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to prepare Afang soup:
Ingredients
- 2 cups shredded afang leaves (substitute with spinach or kale if unavailable)
- 1 cup waterleaf (substitute with frozen spinach if unavailable)
- Assorted meats (beef, goat meat, tripe, etc.), washed and cut into bite-sized pieces
- Smoked fish and/or dried fish, cleaned and deboned
- 1/2 cup crayfish, ground
- 1/2 cup palm oil
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 2-3 tablespoons ground pepper (chili pepper or scotch bonnet)
- Seasoning cubes or powder
- Salt to taste
- Periwinkle (optional)
- Stockfish (optional)
- Snails (optional)
- Periwinkle (optional)
Instructions
Step 1: Prepare the Ingredients
- Wash and cut the assorted meats into bite-sized pieces.
- If using stockfish, soak it in warm water until it softens. Then, clean and cut it into smaller pieces.
Also Read: How To Make Delicious Spring Rolls At Home
- If using dried fish, clean and debone it.
- Wash the afang leaves thoroughly and shred them into small pieces.
- If using waterleaf, wash and chop it. If using frozen spinach, thaw it.
Step 2: Boil the Meats
In a large pot, add the assorted meats, chopped onions, seasoning cubes, and salt.
Pour in enough water to cover the meats and cook until they are tender.
Step 3: Add the Stockfish and Smoked Fish
If using stockfish and smoked fish, add them to the pot with the cooked meats.
Continue cooking for a few more minutes to infuse the flavors.
Step 4: Add Palm Oil and Ground Pepper
In a separate pot, heat the palm oil until it becomes clear.
Add the chopped onions and ground pepper. Sauté until the onions are translucent.
Step 5: Add Crayfish and Seasoning
Stir in the ground crayfish and seasoning cubes or powder. Mix well to combine the flavors.
Step 6: Add Waterleaf and Afang Leaves
Gradually add the waterleaf or thawed spinach to the pot.
Also Read: How To Make Peanut Brittle: A Delicious Homemade Treat
Allow it to cook down and release its moisture.
Step 7: Combine the Afang Leaves
Gently add the shredded afang leaves to the pot.
Stir well to combine all the ingredients.
Step 8: Adjust the Seasoning
Taste the soup and adjust the seasoning, adding more salt or seasoning if necessary.
Allow the soup to simmer for about 5-10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld.
Step 9: Add Optional Ingredients
If using periwinkle or snails, add them to the soup at this point.
Step 10: Serve and Enjoy
Your delicious Afang soup is ready to be served! It’s typically enjoyed with a side of fufu, pounded yam, or eba.
That is how to prepare Afang Soup
Tips
- Remember that Afang leaves are tough and need a longer cooking time, so ensure they’re well cooked.
- You can customize the meats and seafood according to your preferences.
- Adjust the quantity of ground pepper based on your desired level of spiciness.
Afang soup is a true delicacy that’s not only flavorful but also packed with nutrients. It’s a wonderful representation of Nigerian cuisine, bringing together various ingredients to create a harmonious and delicious dish. Enjoy!Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874