Pressing flowers is a beautiful and timeless way to preserve their color, shape, and beauty. Whether you’re saving flowers from a special occasion or creating art for crafts, the process is simple and can be done at home using basic materials. Here’s how to press flowers properly for lasting results.

Choose the Right Flowers

Start with fresh, healthy flowers. Flat flowers like pansies, daisies, and violets press more easily, but thicker ones like roses can be trimmed or split. Avoid flowers with moisture damage or browning edges. Pick them when they are dry—preferably late morning after any dew has evaporated.

If you want to preserve a bouquet, select a few blooms that are still in good condition.

Prepare the Flowers

Gently trim the stems and remove any unwanted leaves. If the flower is bulky or has a thick center, you can split it in half using scissors to help it lay flatter during pressing. Make sure the flowers are clean and dry before pressing.

You can also press leaves alongside the flowers for added texture in your designs.

Place in Paper

Lay the flowers flat between two sheets of absorbent paper, such as blotting paper, parchment, or coffee filters. Newspaper works too but may leave print marks. The paper should absorb moisture without sticking to the petals.

Arrange the flowers exactly how you’d like them to appear when dried—they won’t move once pressed.

Press with Books or a Flower Press

Close the paper with the flowers inside a heavy book. Add more books or a weight on top to increase the pressure. If you have a wooden flower press, screw it tight to compress the flowers evenly.

Leave the flowers to press undisturbed for 7 to 14 days. Thicker flowers may take longer to dry fully.

Check and Remove Carefully

After at least a week, gently open the paper to check if the flowers are dry and papery. If they still feel soft or damp, close them back and press for a few more days.

Once fully dry, carefully remove the flowers using tweezers or by gently lifting the paper. Be cautious—they are fragile and can break easily.

Store or Display

You can store pressed flowers in wax paper or airtight containers until you’re ready to use them. To display them, frame the flowers behind glass or use them in scrapbooks, greeting cards, bookmarks, or art projects.

To preserve the color, keep them away from direct sunlight and moisture.

