How To Remove Encryption From A PDF File

Removing encryption from a PDF file typically requires access to the password or permission from the document owner.

Here’s how you can remove encryption from a PDF using Adobe Acrobat Pro, assuming you have the necessary permissions:

Open the PDF

Launch Adobe Acrobat Pro and open the encrypted PDF document.

Enter the Password

If the document is password-protected, you’ll need to enter the password to unlock it.

Also Read: Step-by-Step Guide: How to Edit a PDF Document

Without the correct password, you won’t be able to remove encryption.

Save a Copy

Click on “File” in the top menu and select “Save As” or “Save a Copy.”

Choose PDF Format

In the “Save As” dialog box, choose PDF as the format for the copy you’re about to create. Ensure that you’re not overwriting the original encrypted PDF.

Uncheck Security Options

Below the file name and save location, you might see a “Security Options” or “Options” button. Click on it.

Security Method

In the “Security Method” dropdown menu, select “No Security.” This option will remove encryption from the copy of the document you’re saving.

Save

After selecting “No Security,” click “Save” to save the copy of the PDF without encryption.

Close and Verify

Close the original encrypted PDF and open the newly saved copy to ensure that it’s no longer encrypted.

Please note:

If the PDF is secured with a password that you don’t know, you won’t be able to remove encryption unless you have the password.

Removing encryption from a PDF without the owner’s permission or legal right to do so may violate copyright or other laws.

Always respect the privacy and security settings of PDF documents and only attempt to remove encryption if you have the appropriate permissions.

Additionally, there are some online tools and third-party software claiming to remove PDF encryption. Exercise caution when using such tools, as they may not always be secure or legal.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...