Rice water has been used for centuries as a natural beauty treatment. It is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants that can brighten the skin, reduce blemishes, and improve texture. Using rice water for your face is simple, affordable, and effective if done consistently and correctly. Here is how to use rice water for face.

Prepare the Rice Water

Start by rinsing half a cup of rice to remove dirt or impurities. Add it to two cups of clean water and let it soak for about 30 minutes. Stir well, then strain the water into a clean container. This liquid is your rice water. You can also boil the rice and use the starchy water left after cooking.

Use as a Facial Cleanser

Dip a cotton pad into the rice water and gently wipe your face. This helps remove dirt and oil while nourishing the skin. Leave it on for a few minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water. Doing this daily can leave your skin looking fresh and clean.

Apply as a Face Toner

Rice water works well as a natural toner. After washing your face, splash some rice water or apply it with a spray bottle. Let it air dry without rinsing. This helps tighten pores, balance oil production, and give your skin a healthy glow.

Make a Face Mask

Mix rice water with honey, aloe vera, or oatmeal to create a soothing mask. Apply it evenly on your face and leave it for 15 to 20 minutes before rinsing. This mask hydrates the skin and can help reduce redness and irritation.

Use for Acne and Blemishes

The anti-inflammatory properties in rice water may help calm acne and fade dark spots. Apply rice water directly to problem areas with a cotton ball and leave it overnight. Rinse in the morning for best results.

Store Properly

Keep unused rice water in a clean, airtight container in the fridge. It can last up to a week. Always check for changes in smell or appearance before using it again.

Also Read: How To Use Meat Tenderiser