This is How You Will Collect Your Passport – Immigration Department

Those whose passports have been produced by the Immigration Department will no longer receive the documents through the Kenya Postal Corporation.

The Immigration Department is said to have terminated the deal to dispatch the documents through the Postal Corporation following complaints of delays in delivering them.

Talks are ongoing to resume the deal.

And to deliver the uncollected documents, the Immigration Department Wednesday announced a Rapid Response Initiative (RRI) to deliver the passports.

There are at least 87,574 uncollected passports.

In their new collection measures, the department said the passports will be collected at the office where the application was made.

It also said the collection would be restricted to a specific number of people per day and done in all Immigration offices.

“Passports are now available for collection at the Immigration office where the application was made. For ease of service, passports will be issued to a specified number of applicants per day for the next 30 days beginning September 25, 2023,” the statement said.

The department also announced that the names of those expected to collect their passports will be published on the Immigration websites and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

“The names of passport applicants to be served each day will be listed on our website and X account… You can click on the links specific to each Immigration office below for details on when and where to collect your passport.”

Previously, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Immigration department used Posta Kenya to deliver passports to applicants, across the country

Data released by the Ministry of Interior revealed that Nairobi leads with 36,170 uncollected passports at Nyayo House, Embu Regional Office (10,409), Eldoret Regional Office (9,938), Kisumu Regional Office (9,515), Nakuru Regional Office (8,023), Kisii Regional Office (7,979) and Mombasa with 5,424 at their Regional Office.

The government has warned that passports that stay uncollected after their stipulated period of collection will be disposed of and the owners penalized in accordance with the law.

The crisis at the department was worsened following the breakdown of a printing machine, which has since been fixed.

Director General of immigration Evelyn Cheluget said they no longer have a backlog of the documents and hoped for a smooth exercise going forward.

